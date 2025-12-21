Cowboys already banged-up O-line suffers another significant injury scare

The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a makeshift offensive line. With starting left tackle Tyler Guyton out with an ankle injury, the Cowboys moved Tyler Smith from guard to tackle.

This move came admid struggles for backup tackle Nate Thomas, who had been filling in for Guyton. With Smith taking his spot, the Cowboys started backup guard T.J. Bass at left guard.

On their opening drive against the Chargers, this unit did its job, helping as the Cowboys scored a touchdown on a 10-play, 79-yard drive. Unfortunately, they also saw another offensive lineman go down.

Starting center Cooper Beebe was down on the ground after Dak Prescott hit George Pickens for a 28-yard game on fourth-and-two. Trainers came out quickly to check on Beebe, who had to leave the game.

Cowboys have faith in their backup center

Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

With Beebe out, the Cowboys turned to Brock Hoffman, who is a quality backup. Hoffman, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, originally signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

He quickly made his way to Dallas after being waived by Cleveland and has found a long-term home. Hoffman has appeared in every game since the 2023 campaign, making seven starts in 2024.

He also has six starts this season, helping the Cowboys replace Beebe, who was injured early in the season, as well as right guard Tyler Booker.

Hoffman, who is praised for his physicality gives the Cowboys plenty of confidence. He wasn't on the field for long during the opening drive, but the offense loked just as strong, finishing with a five-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Flournoy.

Update: Dalla got good news with Beebe, who was poked in the eye. He walked off on his own power and is expected to return to action.

