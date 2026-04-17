Cowboys Draft Target Travis Burke Would Be Perfect Mauler for O-Line

While the Dallas Cowboys should have their sights set on utilizing most of their 2026 NFL Draft picks to address the defense, it certainly wouldn't hurt to make an addition to the offensive line.

The Cowboys have a few questions upfront. It remains unclear if the team will move Tyler Smith to left tackle in 2026, or if Tyler Guyton will get another shot there after two disappointing seasons.

If Smith does go to left tackle, the Cowboys would then need to replace him at left guard and right now that would be T.J. Bass, a backup for Dallas the past three season. We also can't forget that Brock Hoffman, the reliable backup guard and center, isn't with the Cowboys anymore after leaving for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cowboys interested in Travis Burke

Memphis offensive lineman Travis Burke. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It would appear the Cowboys are at least thinking about these things, also. Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI is reporting that the Cowboys scheduled a virtual meeting with Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke, who he calls a "rising prospect."

"Sources: The Dallas Cowboys scheduled a virtual meeting with Memphis OT Travis Burke," Melo said. "Burke is a rising prospect who started 11 games for the Tigers at RT this past season."

Burke is an intriguing prospect, to say the least. Not only does he stand at a monstrous 6-foot-8 and 325 pounds and possesses long 34.5-inch arms and big 10-inch hands, he's also willing to brawl in the trenches.

A mauler compared to Terence Steele

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, Burke is compared to current Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele in the scouting report of Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn, who has Burke ranked as his No. 11 offensive tackle.

"Travis Burke is a tall, long tackle prospect with big, strong hands and a nasty demeanor," Thorn said. "His upright, rigid play-style and below-average quickness lead to quick, clean losses on an island, but his length, strength, and temperament signal a quality swing tackle, with the ability to hold down right tackle as a functional starter."

Burke started in 33 games at right tackle over the last three years in stints with FIU (two years) and Memphis (one year). He projects as a right tackle at the next level, also, but could probably play at left tackle if needed, which gives him a bit more value.

A perfect fit for the Cowboys

Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The Cowboys could use multiple insurance policies at offensive tackle this coming season.

Not only has Guyton struggled over two seasons, but Steele hasn't been good the last three campaigns, either, with the veteran giving up an absurd 23 sacks and 147 pressures in that span.

A rookie like Burke will be anything but certain, but he does at least give the Cowboys another option for both spots, and if all goes well, he could be a long-term starter, likely at right tackle.

While Steele doesn't have a lot of experience at left tackle, the Cowboys could deploy him there if Guyton doesn't get going and then give Burke a look on the right side instead of upsetting the apple cart by moving Smith to left tackle.

Whatever the Cowboys do, they can't sit idly by if one of their tackles are struggling in 2026 and have to make an adjustment, and they need more than one option for that adjustment. Burke gives them that.

With Burke projected to go late in the third round, the Cowboys are in a perfect spot to draft him with their third-rounder, which falls in the 28th spot in the round.

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