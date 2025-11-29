Cowboys' George Pickens has solution for sun glare issues at AT&T Stadium
The Dallas Cowboys came away winners on Thanksgiving against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-28 finish.
Despite a slow start, Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was once again a major reason why Dallas emerged victorious for its third straight win. However, like many players over the years, Pickens was impacted by the sunlight shining through the windows at AT&T Stadium during the first half.
"It definitely did," Pickens said of if the sunlight impacted him, per AP. "Some of the guys told me, too. That was my first time having that. Just coming on the crossing route, the sun was beating in my eyes, so I couldn't see. But made up for it."
MORE: Controversial officiating in Cowboys' Thanksgiving win vs Chiefs sparks debate
This caused Pickens to miss a pass from Dak Prescott in the first half after getting open against the Kansas City secondary. He still finished with six catches for six catches for 88 yards, but said after the game that he wouldn't mind seeing some changes at the stadium.
George Pickens Wouldn't Mind Curtains at AT&T Stadium
"That's up to [Jerry Jones]. But definitely curtains would help," he said. "I really couldn't see the ball. It was the sun. Like I said, I always bounce back. Kind of like CeeDee bounced back from last week to this week. All you can do is just one foot forward, keep getting better."
Prescott stepped up into the pocket and had Pickens open on a crossing route, but the pass was right into the sunlight.
MORE: Cowboys secondary avoids another disaster with Malik Hooker injury update
This proved to be an afterthought though. If the Cowboys had lost, fans would once again be questioning why they are not measures in place to block out the sunlight.
Pickens and the Cowboys will look to make it four wins in a row when they visit the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.
