Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders Week 2 Announcer Pairing & Referee Assignment

We are just hours away from kickoff at AT&T Stadium, as the Dallas Cowboys look to get into the win column when they welcome the Washington Commanders to town. It's the second straight NFC East battle to start the year, so it's crucial for the Cowboys to come away with the win.

Dallas has not started 0-2 since 2010, and Dak Prescott has a perfect record after losing a season-opener, so let's hope history continues to be on the Cowboys' side.

Entering Sunday afternoon's game, the Cowboys are solid 3.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under is set for 50.5 total points. Let's hope that the team can live up to expectations after falling short as a favorite in the season opener against the New York Giants.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a loss to New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, so be sure to get your popcorn ready.

And, of course, the announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may see throughout the night. Let's take a look at who will be in the booth and who will be leading the men in stripes.

Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 2 announcer pairing

Fox Sports' Kevin Burkhardt with Tom Brady before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the Cowboys-Commanders showdown is being highlighted as "America's Game of the Week" on FOX, we will get to hear the FOX Sports A-Team. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer, with Tom Brady as analyst.

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sideline throughout the day.

As for the men in the stripes, Shawn Hochuli is leading the way.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, Week 2 referee assignment

NFL referee Shawn Hochuli (83) acknowledges the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shawn Hochuli, the son of longtime NFL ref Ed Hochuli, will officiate the Cowboys vs. Commanders game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Hochuli began his career in the NFL during the 2014 season and was promoted from back judge to official after his father's retirement.

Last season, home teams had just a 35.29 winning percentage, with more than 55.51 percent of penalties going against them. Let's hope that doesn't haunt the Cowboys in Week 2.

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