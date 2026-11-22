Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Predictions: NFL Expert Picks For Week 11
When the Dallas Cowboys meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, both teams will be looking to get back on track after losses last week.
Tennessee enters this game with Dallas as one of the worst teams in the NFL with a 1-8 record. The Titans have dropped three in a row since they notched their first win in Week 6.
The Cowboys once again failed to get a winning streak going after their defensive debacle against the San Francisco 49ers last week that saw Dallas give up a whopping 46 points, which also led to a play-caller change on defense.
With kickoff almost here, let's take a look at who the majority of experts from different media outlets are picking, and we've provided our final score prediction, also.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Titans
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr: Titans
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Cowboys
- Mike Clay: Cowboys
- Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
- Dan Graziano: Cowboys
- Kalyn Kahler: Titans
- Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys
- Eric Moody: Cowboys
- Jason Reid: Cowboys
- Ben Solak: Cowboys
- Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys
- Seth Wickersham: Cowboys
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Cowboys
- Jared Dubin: Cowboys
- Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
- John Breech: Cowboys
- Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys
- Dave Richard: Cowboys
- Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys
- Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys
- Gennaro Filice: Cowboys
- Bobby Kownack: Cowboys
- Dan Parr: Cowboys
Final expert tally and my prediction
- Cowboys: 29
- Titans: 4
On the surface, a matchup against a 1-8 Titans team figures to be easy for the Cowboys, but that is not the case for a few reasons, one of which has to do with the fact that the Cowboys have routinely played down to their competition this season.
Another issue is both Cam Ward and Tony Pollard have been hot of late, and we know the Cowboys are susceptible to giving up tons of yardage on the ground and through the air. Ward is a mobile quarterback, also, and those have given Dallas fits throughout the season.
The wild card in this game is the debut of a new play-caller, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who the Cowboys hope can get the defense on track after the failed experiment with defensive coordinator Christian Parker.
Even if it's status quo with the Cowboys' defense, Dallas should be able to outscore a Titans team that ranks dead last against the pass and 22nd against the run.
I wouldn't bet on the Cowboys winning this game convincingly, but they will win it nonetheless.
Final score prediction: Cowboys 27, Titans 24
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.