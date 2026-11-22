When the Dallas Cowboys meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, both teams will be looking to get back on track after losses last week.

Tennessee enters this game with Dallas as one of the worst teams in the NFL with a 1-8 record. The Titans have dropped three in a row since they notched their first win in Week 6.

The Cowboys once again failed to get a winning streak going after their defensive debacle against the San Francisco 49ers last week that saw Dallas give up a whopping 46 points, which also led to a play-caller change on defense.

With kickoff almost here, let's take a look at who the majority of experts from different media outlets are picking, and we've provided our final score prediction, also.

Sports Illustrated

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Titans

Gilberto Manzano: Titans

Conor Orr: Titans

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Iain MacMillan: Cowboys

Peter Dewey: Cowboys

ESPN

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys

Dan Graziano: Cowboys

Kalyn Kahler: Titans

Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys

Eric Moody: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Cowboys

Ben Solak: Cowboys

Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys

Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

CBS Sports

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Cowboys

Jared Dubin: Cowboys

Ryan Wilson: Cowboys

John Breech: Cowboys

Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys

Dave Richard: Cowboys

Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

NFL.com

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh looks on after running back Tony Pollard (20) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys

Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys

Gennaro Filice: Cowboys

Bobby Kownack: Cowboys

Dan Parr: Cowboys

Final expert tally and my prediction

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) practices before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys: 29

Titans: 4

On the surface, a matchup against a 1-8 Titans team figures to be easy for the Cowboys, but that is not the case for a few reasons, one of which has to do with the fact that the Cowboys have routinely played down to their competition this season.

Another issue is both Cam Ward and Tony Pollard have been hot of late, and we know the Cowboys are susceptible to giving up tons of yardage on the ground and through the air. Ward is a mobile quarterback, also, and those have given Dallas fits throughout the season.

The wild card in this game is the debut of a new play-caller, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who the Cowboys hope can get the defense on track after the failed experiment with defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even if it's status quo with the Cowboys' defense, Dallas should be able to outscore a Titans team that ranks dead last against the pass and 22nd against the run.

I wouldn't bet on the Cowboys winning this game convincingly, but they will win it nonetheless.

Final score prediction: Cowboys 27, Titans 24

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