Dallas Cowboys Get Vote Of Confidence From Unlikely Foe After Week 1 Setback

The Dallas Cowboys are putting the team's disastrous Week One performance behind them and are now turning their attention to another NFC East rival.

After a disappointing outcome against the New York Giants in the season opener, the Cowboys will welcome the Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium for their home opener on Sunday afternoon.

Since the humbling loss to open the 2026-27 campaign, a lot of people are jumping off the Cowboys bandwagon. A quick look at the NFL power rankings around the web shows confidence in the Cowboys crashing down, but there is one man who still believes in Dallas.

Despite his fractured relationship with owner and general manager Jerry Jones and last offseason's contract debacle, Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons believes the Cowboys are too talented to be given up on yet.

Micah Parsons Is Still A Believer

Micah says it way too early to count out the Cowboys 👀



"They have too much talent" pic.twitter.com/dBpuIdiPJ1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2026

Parsons was discussing Dallas' loss to the Cowboys on the latest episode of his podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons. Because of George Pickens' uncharacteristic performance and all of the offseason changes to the defensive unit, Parsons understands why the team got off to a slow start.

But it's a long season, and the team should be able to bounce back.

New [defensive coordinator], new players. One football camp can't put it all together, bro," Parsons said. "You could see [George Pickens], you know, wasn't really himself yet. They have too much talent for it not to progress.

"GP won't do have a game like that again. That's another one of them things where it's like stats are kinda... they'll deceive you."

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the season opener, Pickens had just three catches for 28 yards on six targets. He also had two drops, including a devastating drop of what could have been a long touchdown pass from Dak Prescott. It was a disappointing performance, but like Parsons, head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't concerned.

“I don’t need to say anything to George. George will be just fine," Schottenheimer told the media before Wednesday afternoon's practice.

Pickens is playing on the franchise tag and looking to show that his career year in 2025 was no fluke. Sure, he didn't get off to a good start, but it will only add more motivation for Pickens to bounce-back and put on a show in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

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