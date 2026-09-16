Dallas Cowboys' NFL Power Rankings Roundup Has Team Crash Back To Earth Before Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys started off the 2026-27 NFL campaign with a dud against the New York Giants, falling to the NFC East rival, 28-20, after a slow start and lackluster performance from the revamped defense.

It was a disappointing performance in Week One, but the team will look to have a short memory and immediately get back to work and learn from its shortcomings before returning to the field to face another familiar foe on Sunday evening in Week Two.

With one week in the books, the reactions have been pouring in, and NFL rankings around the web have the Cowboys crashing back down to earth after all of the preseason hype.

Let's take a look at what the experts from around the league are saying after one week of Dallas Cowboys football to kick off a new season. Because it is the Cowboys, the overreactions come early and often.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker reacts during a joint practice at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's ranking: 19

Last week's ranking: 14

"The Cowboys defense was the worst unit this past week in terms of EPA per drive allowed. And by that same measure, Sunday’s game was worse than all but one of the Cowboys games last year (when Dallas’ defense was historically bad)." - Connor Orr

Yes, it was a letdown, but Dallas was starting eight new players on defense, Christian Parker was calling his first game as defensive coordinator, and the team was taking the reins off a new defensive scheme. There are going to be some learning pains, so there's no reason to overreact after one bad game in Week 1.

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's ranking: 15

Last week's ranking: 16

ESPN is one of the few publications that didn't have a massive overreaction to the Cowboys' letdown in the season opener. With the team moving down just one spot, they remain in the middle of the pack and there is still some belief that Dallas could be the team who received the preseason hype.

Todd Archer highlighted the best non-QB debut for the team, which understandably went to rookie safety Caleb Downs, who finished the game with seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's ranking: 20

Last week's ranking: 15

"The Cowboys had the ball for just 23:20 of game time. The Giants totally dominated the game flow, keeping the ball out of the hands of Dak Prescott and what’s supposed to be a powerful offense, and running 16 more plays than Dallas. Unless the Cowboys can run it better (Javonte Williams finished with 41 rushing yards on 12 carries), they’re going to be susceptible to nights like Sunday."

A lot of the focus has been on defense, but The Athletic brings up a great point: the running game wasn't good enough. Dallas was unable to extend drives on offense, and without a consistent and reliable running game, the team's explosive passing game won't be able to open up.

Dallas quickly moved to address the running back position this week, signing Tyler Goodson from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's ranking: 17

Last week's ranking: 8

"The offseason optimism regarding Dallas' defense quickly faded on Sunday night. The Cowboys were bullied by the Giants’ bruising offense and didn't get the one stop they needed most in a one-score loss. It's only one week, but the 'Boys already need to reflect on their shortcomings and work to quickly fix them." - Nick Shook

The letdown from the Dallas defense has been the main topic since Sunday night's loss, but when you have eight new starters on defense and a new defensive scheme, there are going to be some growing pains. Let's just hope it was nothing more than that, and the Cowboys can quickly regroup.

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's ranking: 18

Last week's ranking: 14

"The Dallas Cowboys spent big bucks and early picks on overhauling arguably the NFL's worst defense in the offseason. Yeah, um. About that. Is there a return policy? Because the new Dallas defense looked a lot like the old Dallas defense Sunday night in New York." - Turon Davenport

It's a fair criticism for the Cowboys, and it's exactly what the Dallas faithful were hoping would not come to fruition. It was deja vu and the same old story from a year ago, with the defense unable to get off the field and blown coverages leading to big plays.

Jaxson Dart torched the Cowboys' defense, and the unit will need to get it together fast to avoid a repeat against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Let's hope Christian Parker can work his magic in the next few days.

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