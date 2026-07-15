Dallas Cowboys Give Heartfelt Tribute To Texans Co-Founder Janice McNair

The NFL world is in mourning this week, following the passing of Houston Texans co-founder and senior chair Janice McNair. McNair became the Texans' principal owner following the death of her husband, Bob McNair, in November 2018.

She was 89 years old.

"Mom was exceptional. She exuded kindness, radiated joy, had an endless amount of hope and love, and lived an incredible life centered around faith, family, philanthropy and football," Texans chair and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "It's impossible to describe the profound gratitude that my sisters, Ruth and Melissa, and I feel for having her as our mom. Outside of our family, nothing mattered more to her than her beloved Texans."

Following her passing, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones released a heartfelt statement on McNair's passing, and paid tribute to her contributions to the league.

Remembering Janice McNair

Houston Texans chairman and chief operating officer D. Cal McNair addresses the crowd as late owner Bob McNair is inducted into the Ring of Honor | USA TODAY Sports

Jones released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, honoring McNair's leadership and influence around the league.

"Janice McNair, alongside her beloved husband Bob and family, brought the NFL back to Houston in the strongest of ways. She has been a dear friend to Gene and I, and we cherish the many years we have known her and admired her so deeply.

"Most importantly, she was a shining example of how leadership, character, and influence can extend far beyond the field by caring for her community, guiding with integrity and purpose, and establishing a heartfelt philanthropic ethos that is at the core of their franchise operating culture. Simply put, Janice McNair has been a gift to all of us, and we will miss her greatly."

Janice and Bob helped bring the NFL back to Houston after the Oilers departure for Tennessee in 1996. The Texans returned in 2002, and are 174-214-1, with eight divisional titles since their return.

"Janice McNair was a woman of extraordinary generosity, grace, and faith, whose impact on the Houston community and the NFL will be felt for generations," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Alongside Bob, she helped bring the NFL back to her beloved Houston and played an essential role in building the Texans into an organization that reflects the values held dear -- service, integrity, and commitment to community."

Our deepest condolences go out to the McNair family during this incredibly difficult time.

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