Former Dallas Cowboys DB Heaps Praise on Dak Prescott

There might not be any player who faces more criticism than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He went from a fourth-round pick who was supposed to be a developmental prospect to the Week 1 starter as a rookie.

Prescott not only took the job from Tony Romo, but he enters his 11th NFL season as the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing yardage and is just five touchdown passes from tying Romo's franchise-leading mark as well. Despite this, he's often been the target of pundits who blame him for the team's shortcomings, while igoring his significant successes.

Dak Prescott praised by former teammate, Jourdan Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis exits the tunnel before the game against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interestingly enough, those who actually worked with Prescott sing a different tune. Jourdan Lewis, who was Prescott's teammate for eight seasons, was recently on the Just Earn It podcast and was asked about his time in Dallas. Lewis said he loved being a Cowboy, and added that Prescott is a great leader who he believes in.

“I love Dak. I love the type of leader he is, the type of player he is. He’s gone through so much and he fights back every time. I believe in him," Lewis said.

"So I'm like, man, I believe in a quarterback and you need that in the NFL. You have to believe in a quarterback. That's like number one."

Lewis is spot-on that a team must believe in the quarterback to find any success. They touch the ball on every play and are typically the face of the franchise. Prescott is able to manage the role of leader and has always been defended by those who share the field with him.

Jourdan Lewis left a massive hole in the secondary

Lewis proved that both sides of the ball need true leaders to find success. The former Michigan cornerback developed into a leader of the secondary and was one of the league's premier slot corners.

That's why he was able to secure a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason. With him out, the Cowboys were one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, and Jerry Jones even admitted that they undervalued the nickel position.

Dallas spent much of this offseason trying to improve their defense, which included looking for someone to fill the void left by Lewis.

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