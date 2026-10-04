Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

It's officially game day, and the Dallas Cowboys are set to face off against the Houston Texans in an important game that the team needs to get back into the win column.

It's been an up and down season for Dallas, but taking on a winless team and the addition of Joey Porter Jr. has fans living the high life.

Entering Sunday afternoon's game, the Cowboys are slight three-point underdogs on the road, while the over/under is set at 48.5 total points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want to roll the dice on the moneyline, Dallas is a +136 dog, which means a $100 wager would land you a $136 profit.

Hopefully the Cowboys will be able to pull off the win and get momentum back in their favor as we kick off October.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday's action can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans Betting Odds & TV Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sets the play against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +136 | Texans -162

Following Sunday's game, the Cowboys will return home to Dallas and prepare for a quick turnaround in Week 5.

Dallas will return to action on just three days' rest to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, October 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

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