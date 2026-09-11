3 Running Backs Dallas Cowboys Should Target Following Malik Davis Injury

There was some tough news for the Dallas Cowboys on Friday as one of their key players on offense suffered an injury. Backup running back Malik Davis suffered an apparent hip injury during practice and had to be carted off.

Davis is the primary backup to Javonte Williams, securing the spot last season when he surpassed Jaydon Blue. Davis beat out Blue once again this offseason, and the Cowboys decided to move on from the former fifth-round pick.

Davis has since signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, after Dallas showed no signs of wanting a reunion. With Davis expected to miss significant time, the Cowboys will be thin at the position. That’s why they should kick the tires on one of these three available running backs.

Phil Mafah

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps one of the easiest answer for replacing Malik Davis would be to bring back a player who spent the entire 2025 season in Dallas. Phil Mafah, a seventh-round pick out of Clemson in 2024, was a fan favorite during his first preseason with the team but was waived when Dallas trimmed their roster to 53 players.

Dallas decided not to bring Mafah back on their practice squad, and he recently worked out for the Green Bay Packers. Mafah had his issues during this offseason, but it could be worth giving him another chance to see if he can return with some added motivation.

Michael Carter

Tennessee Titans running back Michael Carter runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klayton Adams was able to bring in a familiar face when the Cowboys claimed Emari Demercado on waivers. He gives them an explosive player, but he might not be seen as an every-down back. That's why Adams could look for another player he worked with during his time with the Arizona Cardinals and bring in Michael Carter.

Carter was waived by the New York Jets in 2023 and the Cardinals brought him in as a waiver claim. He played there through the 2025 season before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2026. Carter is currently on the Titans' practice squad but is eligible to be signed to any team's active roster.

During his five-year career, Carter has 1,692 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. He was also a solid receiving option for Arizona this past year, hauling in 33 passes for 267 yards. His experience and familiarity with Adams make Carter worth a look should Davis miss extended time.

Austin Ekeler

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler participates in a drill on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily one of the more experienced options available for Dallas would be Austin Ekeler. The former Los Angeles Chargers back has been in the league for nine years, with the past two being in the NFC East with the Washington Commanders.

During his first season with the Commanders, Ekeler averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and 10.5 yards per reception. He unfortunately suffered a torn Achilles after just two games and was sent to the IR. He's now healthy and ready to contribute and if he's close to the player he was in 2024, the Cowboys would have a versatile RB2 who adds a lot to the passing game.

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