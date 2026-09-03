The Dallas Cowboys have a handful of players changing their digits ahead of the start of the 2026 campaign.

According to the league's transactions wire on Wednesday, a total of six Cowboys are now sporting new numbers.

After it was assumed the Cowboys would only keep five wideouts, training camp and preseason breakout star Camden Brown forced Dallas to keep a sixth.

Along with Brown, defensive lineman Tyus Wheat was another underdog who made the cut after his own impressive performance in exhibition play. The under-the-radar edge rusher even beat out Sam Williams, who was widely viewed as the top candidate to grab the last edge rusher spot on the initial group.

Here's the full list of players to change their jersey numbers after landing on the 53-man or practice squad rosters for the upcoming season, which includes Brown and Wheat.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyus Wheat goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

WR Camden Brown : From 6 to 80

: From 6 to 80 RB Israel Abanikanda : From 30 to 25

: From 30 to 25 DL Jonathan Bullard : From 98 to 90

: From 98 to 90 WR Jordan Hudson : From 18 to 81

: From 18 to 81 DB Ameer Speed : From 39 to 23

: From 39 to 23 OLB Tyrus Wheat: From 90 to 59

Another roster surprise, Speed wasn't really on anyone's radar in terms of making it on the 53-man roster, but he defied the odds in a cornerbacks room that is a bit more crowded this season.

Bullard was inked in free agency in March and was considered a lock to make the roster, but his spot was at least somewhat in doubt before cutdown day after he has missed a ton of time during the offseason because of an injury.

Abanikanda and Hudson are both on Dallas' practice squad. The former was impressive in his opportunities and the Cowboys opted to keep him over 2025 fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue.

More number changes coming

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This won't be the last of the number changes for the Cowboys and we know of at least one more that is coming down the 'pike.

That change is wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who is currently listed with No. 81, the same number Hudson changed to.

We also know that veteran edge rusher Von Miller is lobbying to get his No. 40 from fullback Hunter Luekpe. Miller has made offers to pry the number away from Luepke, but it appears negotiations are ongoing.

"So we're able to work something out and I think I'm 90% sure we'll be able to get that done," Miller said on the Free Range w/ Von Miller podcast.

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke walks off the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His offers to Luepke include free chicken for life from his company, Greener Pastures Chicken, and paying for a full-body tattoo for the Cowboys fullback.

However, Luepke made a counter offer for a two-percent stake in Miller's company, which Miller appears to be open to. That would be quite the price to pay for a number, as Miller says the stake would be worth in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Talk about dedication to a jersey number.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —