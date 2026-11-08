Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts Predictions: Expert Picks For Week 9 Game
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The Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts are both looking to get back on the right track when they meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 9.
The Cowboys suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals last week, with Dallas blowing a big fourth-quarter lead and ultimately losing in overtime.
The Colts dropped their fourth straight game to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 and Indianapolis is just days away from potentially unloading even more players at the deadline.
For the Cowboys, this game could determine if they look to buy on Tuesday, as a loss to the lowly Colts would be even more evidence the Cowboys aren't a serious team and shouldn't expend more resources.
Now, a look at what experts think will happen on Sunday, and how we envision things going.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Cowboys
- Mike Clay: Cowboys
- Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
- Dan Graziano: Cowboys
- Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys
- Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys
- Eric Moody: Cowboys
- Jason Reid: Cowboys
- Ben Solak: Cowboys
- Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys
- Seth Wickersham: Cowboys
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Cowboys
- Jared Dubin: Cowboys
- Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
- John Breech: Cowboys
- Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys
- Dave Richard: Cowboys
- Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys
- Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys
- Gennaro Filice: Cowboys
- Bobby Kownack: Cowboys
- Dan Parr: Cowboys
Final expert tally and my prediction
- Cowboys: 33
- Colts:0
Keeping up with the theme of last week, we have a landslide!
As poorly as the Cowboys have played this season, this is a game Dallas should win.
The Colts are losers of four in a row and are in the midst of a fire sale ahead of the deadline, so we could see Indy pack it in, especially if Dallas can jump out to an early lead.
But nothing has come easy for the Cowboys this season and this matchup with Indy is not a good one for Dallas' putrid defense, as Jonathan Taylor is an elite running back and the Cowboys sport the worst run defenses in the NFL.
The Cowboys can only hope Taylor sees limited work with the Colts hoping to keep him healthy as the trade deadline approaches.
Full workload for Taylor or not, the Cowboys should be able to put plenty fo points on the board against a Colts defense that isn't good against the run and will have a tough time matchup up against CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy.
This game is still going to be too close for comfort, but we've got Dallas escaping Indianapolis with a win.
Final score: Cowboys 26, Colts 23
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.