Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts Predictions: Expert Picks For Week 9 Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts are both looking to get back on the right track when they meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 9.

The Cowboys suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals last week, with Dallas blowing a big fourth-quarter lead and ultimately losing in overtime.

The Colts dropped their fourth straight game to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 and Indianapolis is just days away from potentially unloading even more players at the deadline.

For the Cowboys, this game could determine if they look to buy on Tuesday, as a loss to the lowly Colts would be even more evidence the Cowboys aren't a serious team and shouldn't expend more resources.

Now, a look at what experts think will happen on Sunday, and how we envision things going.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Iain MacMillan: Cowboys

Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after catching a first down against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys

Dan Graziano: Cowboys

Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys

Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys

Eric Moody: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Cowboys

Ben Solak: Cowboys

Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys

Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25), linebacker Dee Winters (53) and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (91) celebrate after Mosby intercepts a pass against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Cowboys

Jared Dubin: Cowboys

Ryan Wilson: Cowboys

John Breech: Cowboys

Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys

Dave Richard: Cowboys

Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys

Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys

Gennaro Filice: Cowboys

Bobby Kownack: Cowboys

Dan Parr: Cowboys

Final expert tally and my prediction

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rolls out against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys: 33

Colts:0

Keeping up with the theme of last week, we have a landslide!

As poorly as the Cowboys have played this season, this is a game Dallas should win.

The Colts are losers of four in a row and are in the midst of a fire sale ahead of the deadline, so we could see Indy pack it in, especially if Dallas can jump out to an early lead.

But nothing has come easy for the Cowboys this season and this matchup with Indy is not a good one for Dallas' putrid defense, as Jonathan Taylor is an elite running back and the Cowboys sport the worst run defenses in the NFL.

The Cowboys can only hope Taylor sees limited work with the Colts hoping to keep him healthy as the trade deadline approaches.

Full workload for Taylor or not, the Cowboys should be able to put plenty fo points on the board against a Colts defense that isn't good against the run and will have a tough time matchup up against CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy.

This game is still going to be too close for comfort, but we've got Dallas escaping Indianapolis with a win.

Final score: Cowboys 26, Colts 23

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