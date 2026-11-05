Everything Dallas Cowboys Have to Fear About Indianapolis Colts in Week 9

There are few teams in the NFL more eager to get back on the field in Week 9 than the Dallas Cowboys.

That's because Dallas is coming off a historically bad loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, who mounted an incredible comeback before winning in overtime.

The Cowboys have the right opponent this week to get back on track against, as the Indianapolis Colts have lost four straight games and are in the midst of a fire sale.

But that doesn't mean the Cowboys don't have anything to fear against their upcoming opponent. Here are four things.

Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade rumors have been swirling around Taylor since the Colts' season started its downward spiral, and after Indy traded off Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, those rumors have intensified.

But it doesn't look like Taylor is going to be dealt this week, so the Cowboys won't avoid him in what could be Taylor's last game with the Colts.

Taylor enters Week 9 ranked eighth in rushing yards, and that's despite being on a dead team and in an offense that has badly struggled.

Dallas' run defense can't stop a nosebleed, as evidenced by the Cowboys surrendering 152.8 rushing yards per game, the worst mark in the league by over six yards.

One of the best running backs in the sport, Taylor is capable of shredding this Cowboys unit en route to carrying his team to victory.

Colts' return game

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) warms up before the game against then Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' defense needs every single inch of the football field with the way it has played this season, so the last thing the unit can afford is giving up long returns to set Indy's offense up.

Well, the Colts are one of the best return teams in the NFL, with Indy's kickoff return average of 27.8 ranking fourth. Two of the Colts' kick returners, Seth McGowan and Anthony Gould, rank inside the top 13 in return average.

Indy hasn't had as much success with punts, but Gould still ranks 14th in punt return average.

Indy's pass-catcher trio

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) drops a pass Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts still don't have Alec Pierce, but they are equipped with a trio of talented pass-catchers in Josh Downs, Keenan Allen and Tyler Warren.

Warren is one of the better athletes and pass-catchers at tight end in the NFL and creates matchup problems as a result.

Keenan Allen might not be the same player he once was, but he is still making an impact on the field. Downs is another talented pass-catcher who is capable of putting up a big number.

DaRon Bland has struggled this season and Caleb Downs is in the concussion protocol, so there'a a chance he might not play. There is absolutely a scenario where this trio could give Dallas fits on Sunday.

Trap game

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wtih how bad the Cowboys have been this season, it's borderline insulting to the Colts to call this a trap game, but it still qualifies.

As we've seen over the last four weeks, the 2-6 Colts look like a team that has checked out and is playing out the string as they look to sell off pieces and transition to a new chapter in 2027.

Any motivated team should be able to go into Indianapolis and beat up on the Colts' corpse. The Cowboys are on life support, sure, but they still have a shot at the division, which should be providing the motivation needed to keep plugging along.

This is a game the Cowboys should win easily, but they simply can't think like that or else they're going to find themselves in another situation like the one we saw against Tampa bay and Arizona.

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