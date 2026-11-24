Last week, the Dallas Cowboys' injury report was longer than a CVS receipt, so the first report for this week's game against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium is a positive sign.

Dallas has a quick turnaround after dismantling the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, with just three days until returning to the field to face the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

On Monday, the team hit the practice field at The Star for a walkthrough, which gave us an early look at who could be in danger of missing the game, with the first injury report of the week. Luckily, there was nothing out of the ordinary.

Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle), star offensive lineman Tyler Booker (ankle), rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham (hip/groin), and linebacker Dee Winters (knee) were the four players who were held out of action. Winters was hurt during Sunday's win and was not expected to suit up, while the other three players have been out for the past week.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters walks off the field with an injury against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For some positive news, we saw starting safety P.J. Locke (concussion) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle) return in limited fashion.

Jalen Thompson (hamstring), one of the team's biggest free agent signings) also improved and was a full participant as he inches closer to returning to action for the first time since Week 3.

A full look at the first Cowboys injury report for Thanksgiving Week can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Week 12 Injury Report - Monday, November 23

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP

Jake Ferguson, tight end (knee/ankle)

Tyler Booker, offensive line (ankle)

Jaishawn Barham, linebacker (hip/groin)

Dee Winters, linebacker (knee)

Limited

P.J. Locke III, safety (concussion)

Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver (ankle)

Full

Cobie Durant, cornerback (neck)

Donovan Ezeiruaku, outside linebacker (ankle)

Devin Moore, cornerback (hip)

Ottito Ogbonnia, defensive tackle (knee)

Joey Porter Jr., cornerback (foot)

Dak Prescott, quarterback (left hand)

Jalen Thompson, safety (hamstring)

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be in the booth to call the action at AT&T Stadium, while Pam Olivier and Tom Rinaldi will be keeping us updated from the sideline throughout the evening.

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