The Dallas Cowboys did exactly what they were supposed to do on Sunday afternoon, steamrolling the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium and coming away with the win. Dallas' offense hung up 51 points during the convincing win, so momentum is there as the team enters a short week.

In Week 12, the Cowboys will be returning for their annual Thanksgiving Day showcase, welcoming the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles as they wrap up a three-game home stand.

Entering the week, there is some good news for the Cowboys' secondary, with COO Stephen Jones revealing that the starting safety is expected to return on Thursday afternoon. Thompson, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, returned to practice last week for the first time since Week 3 and was close to playing against the Titans, but the Eagles are now a strong target date for his official return to action.

Thompson was one of the team's most highly touted signings during free agency, so the defense is excited to get him back in whatever capacity as soon as he can return.

Jalen Thompson Nearing Return To Field

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Absolutely. It was so close this week," Jones said about a potential Thompson return. "Just felt like since it was [his] first week back at practice, one day in pads there, that another week of practice, or a half a week it'll be, will do him good. But it'll be great to get him back."

If Thompson is able to get back on the field, even in a minimal role until he is able to ramp up completely, it will be an upgrade for the Cowboys' secondary. Even though Dallas won in Week 11, the defense still managed to allow 30 points, so there is clearly room for continued improvement.

This season, Thompson has appeared in four games with three starts, recording 17 total tackles and one QB hit. Returning against an offense led by former Cowboys practice squad quarterback Joe Milton III could be the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be back in the booth in Dallas, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be providing updates from the sideline throughout the evening.

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