Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates Entering Week 1 of 2026 NFL Season

The time has finally come: it's game week for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys enter Week 1 with a mostly clean bill of health. Dallas has been fortunate to avoid any significant injuries during the offseason and hopefully the good times will keep rolling for Dallas the entire season.

That said, there are two players on the active roster currently battling injuries who are worth keeping an eye on, and Dallas also has a pair of players on injured reserve who could return to help the team later in the season.

Here's the latest updates on all four of those players.

Jonathan Bullard injury update

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (98) looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bullard has missed significant time this offseason due to injury, with his current issue being an abs/groin injury, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

The last semblance of an update we received on the defensive lineman came on Sept. 1, when he was spotted doing cords work with the rehab group, Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com reported.

Based on the fact that he's doing at least some work and has not been placed on injured reserve, Bullard has a shot to play in the season-opener, although he might need more time than that to ramp up after having missed so much time.

Bullard was signed in free agency and figures to factor into the rotation upfront. The veteran defensive lineman is expected to provide a boost to Dallas' run defense, which gave up the 10th-most rushing yards per game last season.

Ajani Cornelius injury update

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (65) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Bullard, Cornelius was absent from practice as recently as Sept. 2, but he was also spotted doing rehab work on Sept. 1, which gives him at least a chance to be ready for Week 1 depending on how he progresses this week.

Cornelius had a strong showing as a guard in camp and managed to beat out Nick Leverett and Trevor Keegan for the reserve spot. Cornelius also offers versatility with his experience at tackle.

Players on injured reserve

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau (35) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas placed linebacker Marist Liufau and cornerback Devin Moore on injured reserve on cutdown day, but both have the "designated to return" label, so they will be eligible to return following the mandatory four-week absence.

Liufau suffered a fractured forearm in the preseason finale that required surgery, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

"Fractured his forearm, so I think he's going to have surgery as early as Monday," Schottenheimer told reporters. "What a great competitor and he'll be back."

Liufau was on the bubble going into cutdown day after making the switch to edge rusher this year, so his injury might have staved off getting cut. It is possible that Liufau could find his way onto the active roster once healthy, as his versatility to play inside and outside linebacker might be intriguing to Christian Parker.

As for Moore, who had a quiet offseason before his placement on IR, he's battling a hip injury after previously missing time at training camp with a groin issue.

It has not been a good start for Moore, who already had injury concerns coming into the NFL after battling issues in college. Expecting any contribution from Moore this season might be expecting too much at this point.

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