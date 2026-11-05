George Pickens Injury Update & More From Cowboys' Lengthy Wednesday Practice Report

The Dallas Cowboys released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday and it was quite lengthy.

In total, a whopping 16 players were listed, and of those 16, seven did not take part in practice, including safety Caleb Downs, tight end Jake Ferguson, safety P.J. Locke and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence.

All four players were injured in the dreadful Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, which was the first game back for Locke following his injured reserve stint.

Now, a full look at the injury report for the Cowboys, along with some more information on the walking wounded.

Cowboys Wednesday injury report

Todd Archer, ESPN

Downs and Locke are both in the concussion protocol, so they will have to be monitored during the week. Concussions can be tricky and neither one is guaranteed to play in Week 9.

With Jalen Thompson not likely to return from injured reserve this week, the Cowboys will need more from both Alijah Clark and Markquese Bell if Locke sits. Cobie Durant filled in for Downs following his exit in Week 8, so he's the replacement there.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Lawrence is going to be out a few weeks. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Ferguson is dealing with a low-ankle sprain.

Luke Schoonmaker's limited session amounts to an upgrade for him after he didn't practice at all last week. The same goes for Dee Winters.

George Pickens injury update

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) leaves the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens is still dealing with that shoulder injury. However, he did shed the hamstring issue he was listed with last week and based on that and the fact that he was limited Wednesday and played despite being limited throughout last week, there's no real concern about his status for Sunday.

Pickens has seen a downtick in targets and snaps the last two weeks, but the latter has everything to do with him playing hurt.

When it comes to the former issue, Brian Schottenheimer said he simply has to do a better job getting Pickens more involved.

"Brian Schottenheimer told me that George Pickens snaps have been limited by his injuries," Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys said. "He has been taken off the field because blocking in the run game."

"If I showed you the call sheet and you saw the targets for him, the targets for 88, it fills the entire back of my call sheet," Schottenheimer said.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) breasks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Again, when you have two of them, it's going to get spread around a little bit... CeeDee and George both having good years," Schotty added. "Ceedee's numbers are incredible, but, again, George is the guy that we're focused on knowing we got to get him going more and better, and that starts with me as the play-caller.

Having Lamb in the lineup more often this season has no doubt been one of the problems for Pickens' production. Last year, he didn't have to contend with Lamb as much for looks because Lamb struggled to stay healthy.

The other side of it is, as he said, Schottenheimer has to do a better job getting his No. 2 receiver more involved.

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