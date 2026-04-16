Cowboys' Interest in Re-Signing Dante Fowler Jr. Appears to Be Over

The Dallas Cowboys have made multiple moves this offseason to address what was the worst defense in the league last year.

Along with hiring new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Dallas also added some new faces to the defensive line and secondary. This was highlighted by the signings of Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant along with trading for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary.

But some of the more interesting things the Cowboys have done this offseason are the moves they haven't made, like re-signing veteran defensive end Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler said in January that he was interested in re-signing with the Cowboys, but after his latest free agency visit, those chances appear to be over.

Former Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr. Visits Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. reacts after making a sack in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks hosted Fowler Jr. for a free agency on Thursday. This likely signals the end of any chance that the Cowboys were going to re-sign him.

Fowler Jr., who played on a one-year deal this past season, had previously said Dallas was "his home" after completing his second stint with the team.

“For sure. This is my home," Fowler said. "I can have a really good role here. As long as I’m healthy, I’m good. It was just one of those years.”

However, taking a visit to see the defending Super Bowl champions clearly shows that the feeling wasn't mutual for Dallas.

He finished the 2025 campaign having appeared in all 17 games (11 starts) while posting 15 total tackles (10 solo), three sacks and three pass breakups.

In his first stint with the Cowboys during the 2022 and '23 seasons, Fowler Jr. had 10 combined sacks and three forced fumbles.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. reacts from the field against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cowboys fans will now turn attention toward what the front office decides to do when it comes to veteran defensive end and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, who remains unsigned after joining Dallas on a one-year, $3.45 million contract after Week 2 of last season.

Clowney was a pleasant surprise for the Cowboys, as he finished the year with 41 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four pass breakups in just 13 games.

As for Fowler Jr., he will now look to carve out a role as he enters his 11th season in the NFL.

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