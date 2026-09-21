Cowboys Jaishawn Barham Earns Veteran Praise After Week 2 Redemption

Week 1 was one to forget for Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. The rookie struggled in his pro debut and then went viral for a sideline interaction with defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

That put plenty of pressure on him as the Cowboys were leaning on Barham to start in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. With DeMarvion Overshown injured, Barham was moving up the depth chart and took on the green-dot role as well, putting him in charge of communication on defense. It was a lot of pressure being placed on his shoulders, but the rookie responded with a strong performance.

Barham finished with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. That fumble was recovered by fellow linebacker Dee Winters and allowed Dallas to take a 27-13 lead, essentially putting the game on ice.

Veterans impressed by Jaishawn Barham in Week 2

Dallas Cowboys linebackers Jaishawn Barham and Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrate with defensive tackle Kenny Clark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the game, there was plenty of praise being given to Barham, as some of the team's top players were impressed by the mental toughness he displayed.

"He played a great game. He played phenomenal," Quinnen Williams said via Patrik Walker of the team's official website. "When it comes to wearing a green dot, as a rookie, second game of the year, getting everybody in order, especially up front, and different things like that, [he] just continues to build on it. We've all got huge trust in him."

Other defenders praised Barham, including Kenny Clark, who said Barham did a great job not only with the communication but also playing with physicality.

Barham's offensive teammates were impressed as well. Dak Prescott said he was "wired" for playing defense and even said the video from Week 1 was taken out of context. CeeDee Lamb was also quick to praise the rookie, saying he only wants to play ball.

"I just know a dawg when I see one, and I know my teammates, you know what I'm saying? I'm with these guys every single day, and have been with them since the spring. You get a good feel of a guy and how passionate he is about it, how much love he has for this game. It's every day in how he prepares, how he approaches the game. I know Jaishawn. He's a dawg, man. He don't mean no harm. He just wants to go play ball, and exceed," Lamb said.

Cowboys defense still has a lot of work to do

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week was better overall than the prior week, and Barham deserves all the praise for his efforts. That said, this defense still has some holes in it that have to be fixed.

Despite building a front seven designed to hold up against the run, they've been trampled on the ground, surrendering 182 yards on Sunday. They did get plenty of pressure on Jayden Daniels and if they were facing a less mobile quarterback, they would have had multiple sacks.

That said, they need to clean up their run defense if they want to truly see this defense improve.

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