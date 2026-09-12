Cowboys RB Javonte Williams Has Favorable Matchup in Week 1 vs. Giants

In need of a new RB1, the Dallas Cowboys rolled the dice on Javonte Williams in free agency last season. He proved to be up to the challenge, breaking out with 1,210 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Entering his second year with the Cowboys, Williams has a new multi-year deal and is viewed as one of the more reliable starters in the league. He's also set up for a strong debut this season, with PFF's Judah Fortgang saying Williams has a favorable matchup against the New York Giants in Week 1.

Fortgang says that Williams was given a huge number of carries near the goal line, adding that New York's defense was last in rush EPA allowed and was one of the worst at keeping teams out of the end zone.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs into the endzone for a touchdown reception. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Williams handled 71.4% of Dallas’ goal-line carries last season and converted 10 of his 20 attempts inside the 5-yard line into touchdowns. He finished with 11 rushing scores, seventh among running backs with at least 80 carries. Now, he faces a Giants defense that surrendered 19 rushing touchdowns, tied for third-most in the NFL," Fortgang wrote.

"With Dallas favored by 3 points in one of the highest-total games on the slate, the projected game environment should create opportunities for Williams near the goal line. There isn’t much reason to overthink this spot: Williams is well-positioned to find the end zone."

Not everyone believes Williams is facing a favorable matchup. Brian Baldinger recently said he believes the Giants can dominate both lines of scrimmage, especially with T.J. Bass filling in for an injured Tyler Smith. Even with Bass, however, the Cowboys have enough strength up front to move the ball on the ground, and that should be a benefit for Williams.

Javonte Williams had success vs. Giants in 2025

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams didn't play against the Giants in the season finale last year due to a shoulder injury. In Week 2, however, he had a strong showing, topping 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time as a Cowboy.

The veteran back had 97 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts (5.4 yards per carry). He added another 33 yards on six receptions, giving the Cowboys 130 yards on 24 touches. That set the stage for his breakout campaign.

With the offensive line ailing, not to mention their issues in pass protection at tackle, Williams is going to be a focal point of the offense. Not only can he keep the chains moving, but he can open things up for Dak Prescott and the rest of the offense if he can command the defense's attention.

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