Cowboys Disrespected As NFL Analyst Picks Giants To Dominate In Key Area

An NFC East showdown is on the schedule this weekend as the Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Despite being the road team, the Cowboys are the team most experts are hitching their wagon to in this one, but not everyone feels that way.

Former Cowboys lineman Brian Baldinger discussed the upcoming game with Nick Kostos and said he believes the Giants are going to be able to pull off the win. His reasoning comes down to the line of scrimmage, where Baldinger believes New York has the advantage with a powerful offensive line, which will clear the way for their oversized backfield.

Dallas spent much of the offseason building up their line of scrimmage on defense, and while they feel good about it, Baldy simply doesn't believe in Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and the rest of the Cowboys' front seven.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think the Giants are going to control the line of scrimmage in this game, and they're going to be the more physical team, and you're going to see it. You know, when you put Skattebo and Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy behind a good offense line that has depth behind it if anything happens, I feel like they're going to win the line of scrimmage on that side of the ball against the Cowboys. I know they put a lot of resources in the Dallas defensive line. I don't believe in them. I don't believe in them to be difference makers," Baldinger said.

Williams and Clark were added to shut down the run, but they're not the only ones the Cowboys are going to lean on in run defense. Free agent additions Otito Ogbonnia and Jonathan Bullard are also solid against the run, as is outside linebacker Rashan Gary. The Giants will pose a major threat, but the Cowboys have the strength to match up on this side, as long as they stay disciplined.

Does New York have an advantage over the Cowboys O-line?

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not just the Dallas defensive line that Baldy is questioning entering this matchup. He also says the Giants have the edge on the other side, thanks to the absence of Tyler Smith and the questions surrounding Tyler Guyton.

"But at the end of the day, especially with Tyler Smith out for the Cowboys, he's their best offense lineman, especially with him out. I think Tyler Guyton has real questions about what kind of player he is. Going up against Brian Burns and Abdul Carter and Kayvon. I feel like the Giants are going to be the more physical team, and that's going to be the deciding factor."

Smith is out after thumb surgery, but the Cowboys feel good about T.J. Bass as the starter until he returns. They also believe in Guyton, who had a great offseason but has yet to prove he can play with the consistency they need.

The same is true of Terence Steele, who Baldinger didn't mention. Steele is arguably the biggest concern ont he line and head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn't sound thrilled about his work this offseason. Dallas did add Broderick Jones, but it's clear that they have a lot to prove on this offensive line, which is why Baldy's comments about this side of the ball are worrisome.

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