Joey Porter Jr. Leads 4 Surging, DaRon Bland Among 3 Falling in Cowboys Week 4 Stock Report

We want to be excited about the Dallas Cowboys this season, but the Week 4 win against the Houston Texans was another reminder of why we can't be just yet.

Yes, the Cowboys won, but the defense still wasn't anywhere near good enough, and Dallas nearly coughed up the game late against a Texans team that just can't get out of its own way.

On the road to the win, there were some outstanding individual performances to point out, but some bad ones, also.

Here's our Week 4 stock report.

Rising: CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm old enough to remember when people were questioning if Lamb was still the Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver. There were also some questioning if Dallas should keep George Pickens over Lamb should it come down to one or the other in 2027.

Both of those conversations have now proven to be silly. There is no doubt about who the alpha is in the Cowboys' wide receivers room after four games, and especially after Lamb's legendary performance on Sunday.

Pickens is very good, no doubt, but Lamb is the best receiver in the room in Dallas.

Falling: DaRon Bland

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland runs out onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes REFILE - CORRECTING ID | REUTERS

Bland had yet another dreadful performance on Sunday, as the Texans wisely picked on him with Joey Porter Jr. shutting down the other side of the field.

Bland gave up five catches on seven targets for 104 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.

It looks like Cobie Durant will miss at least one more game, but he should be the team's starter once he gets back and Bland should be relegated to backup duties. In the meantime, we want to see more Shavon Revel and even Ameer Speed instead of Bland.

He just isn't getting any better and Dallas can ill-afford to leave a liability like Bland out there.

Rising: Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Joey Porter Jr. effect was real on Sunday.

In his 24 snaps, 19 were in coverage and he was only targeted once and did not allow a reception. Porter was matched up with Nico Collins for five of those snaps and Collins wasn't targeted.

Porter was every bit of the "boundary eraser" Christian Parker said he was. Now, the Cowboys have to find someone to secure the spot across from him because Bland ain't it.

Falling: Coaching staff

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer celebrates as he leaves the field following a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cowboys' defense did manage to settle down a bit after a terrible start, there were still no answers for the Texans' passing attack overall and it's quite clear Parker hasn't found a way to get his defense on track after a second straight 30-point showing.

On offense, head coach Brian Schottenheimer did not call a good game, and special teams coach Nick Sorensen's units once again struggled. The poor coaching all around continues in Dallas.

Rising: Tyler Guyton

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guyton squared off with two of the best edge rushers in the NFL and won both battles.

Guyton faced Danielle Hunter on 32 snaps and didn't have help for nearly 88% of those plays. He allowed just two pressures and Hunter didn't record a sack.

When it comes to Will Anderson, he and Guyton faced each other eight times and Guyton allowed just one pressure and didn't permit a sack despite having no help.

There's still a ways to go this season, but Guyton is clearly moving in the right direction in what is a make-or-break year for him.

Falling: Special teams

Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger (5) and kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) and long snapper Trent Sieg (44) before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Aubrey missed a field goal and had one blocked for the second straight week, and the Cowboys gave up a long kickoff return that assisted in a Texans touchdown drive.

The special teams play in Dallas has been dreadful this season and something has to give.

Rising: Rashan Gary

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is pressured by. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary (7) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to give Gary much credit for his first sack since Week 8 of last season after it came about eight seconds after the ball was snapped and C.J. Stroud just couldn't find anyone open.

We will say, though, that Gary had a team-high six pressures and a pair of run stops, so that was positive to see. Gary's six pressures were the same amount he had in the first three games combined.

Hopefully this is the performance he needed to turn the corner and start contributing more to the pass-rush because Dallas certainly needs him. We're skeptical, though, and rightly so.

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