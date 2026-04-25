Cowboys Keep Pouring Cold Water On George Pickens Trade Speculation

The Dallas Cowboys are making it clear that they want to retain breakout star wide receiver George Pickens, who agreed to sign his franchise tag before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft.

By signing the franchise tag, Pickens will receive at least $27.3 million fully guaranteed for the upcoming season, barring a long-term extension.

After he signed the franchise tender, there was renewed speculation that the Cowboys could now trade Pickens, but Day 1 and Day 2 of the draft came and went with no trade in place.

On Saturday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer stopped by the NFL Network to discuss the current situation with Pickens and made it clear that the team hopes to keep him in Dallas for the long-term future.

Brian Schottenheimer Sings George Pickens' Praise

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer, as he has done since the end of the 2025 campaign, praised Pickens during his appearance on the NFL Network and poured cold water on any discussion about the team looking to trade the pass catcher.

"You guys know how much we love George. We gave (Pittsburgh) a third-round pick last year, and what he did on the field was incredible," Schottenheimer said.

"The relationship (with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb) is awesome. We look forward to George being a huge part of what we're doing this season and hopefully beyond."

Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9) last season. They were career highs in all three categories, and Pickens earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Steelers, meanwhile, used the pick received in the Pickens trade to select project quarterback Drew Allar of Penn State.

It's going to be interesting to see how the situation continues to unfold between Pickens and the Cowboys as long-term contract negotiations begin, but the team is making it clear that they value Pickens in Dallas and have no immediate plans to part ways.

This offseason, Pickens and Dak Prescott have been working out together, so there are no signs of a fractured relationship or Pickens looking to move on from the team. Let's keep our fingers crossed that contract negotiations go smoothly and Jerry Jones doesn't find a way to make the situation turn ugly like Cowboys fans saw a year ago with Micah Parsons.

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