Cowboys Late-Round Draft Picks, UDFAs Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster

The Dallas Cowboys had a successful weekend during the 2026 NFL draft. They were able to land two players capable of starting immedietaly in safety Caleb Downs and EDGE Malachi Lawrence during the first round.

Through all their maneuvering, the Cowboys wound up with seven players selected, but only one of them could be considered a late-round selection. The first six picks for Dallas came during Rounds 1-4, and then they made just one pick in the final three rounds, taking East Carolina wide receiver Anthony Smith at No. 218 in Round 7.

That means while looking at late-round picks who have a shot to make an impact in 2026, we must include their undrafted free agents. Even with them being included, there are still just two players who seem to have a legitimate shot at making the team, which is a testament to the depth Jerry Jones and company built this offseason. That said, here's a look at the players who have a chance to make the 53-man roster.

Anthony Smith, WR

East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Anthony Smith makes a touchdown catch over Army Black Knights cornerback Donavon Platt. | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Smith was the team's final pick, and he gives them plenty to work with. While he didn't face elite competition with ECU, Smith proved to be a deep threat, with excellent size.

During his pro day, the 6-foot-3 and 189-pound wideout ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash. That's not a surprise considering he averaged 17.6 yards per catch during his two seasons with the Pirates. Dallas has recently had success with late-round picks, with Ryan Flournoy standing out as their best bet.

In addition to Flournoy, a sixth-round pick in 2024, they also saw 2022 seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks make the roster as a rookie and record 18 receptions for 241 yards before being released this past October. Now, Smith has a chance to prove the Cowboys know how to scout late-round receivers.

Michael Trigg, TE

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Arguably the best undrafted free agent available, Michael Trigg decided to stay in state as the Baylor product signed with the Cowboys.

After playing for USC and Ole Miss to begin his collegiate career, Trigg transferred to Baylor in 2024 and stood out as a pass-catching threat. He had 80 receptions for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns. Known for his incredible arm length and massive catch radius, Trigg could carve out a role as the team's TE3.

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