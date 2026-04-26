4 Dallas Cowboys Who May Have Lost Their Jobs After 2026 Draft

The 2026 NFL draft is in the books, and as has been the case in recent years, the Dallas Cowboys made some impressive picks.

They kicked things off with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence. They continued to find excellent value for every selection, and for reference, here's a quick recap of every pick they made this weekend.

Round 1, Pick 11: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE/LB, Michigan

Round 4, Pick 112: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

Round 4, Pick 114: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Round 4, Pick 137: LT Overton, DL, Alabama

Round 7, Pick 218: Anthony Smith, WR, ECU

With those selections made, there are four veterans who are now in danger of losing their job. Let's see which players are in danger, and who could take their job.

Nate Thomas, OT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas blocks Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In the fourth round, the Cowboys selected their first offensive player in the 2026 NFL draft, taking Penn State offensive tackle Drew Shelton. A 6-foot-5, 313-pound former basketball player, Shelton has agile feet and plenty of traits that Klayton Adams will love.

As a rookie, he could be the team's swing tackle, which would push former seventh-round pick Nate Thomas out of that role. He's not in danger of losing his spot on the roster itself, but Thomas, who was active in all 17 games with four starts in 2025, could find himself inactive more often than not this year thanks to Shelton's arrival.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Malachi Lawrence was Christian Parker's guy. The new defensive coordinator made it known he wanted the UCF product, meaning there's a good chance he starts right away. That's why Donovan Ezeiruaku makes this list.

The second-round pick out of Boston College started nine games while playing in all 17 as a rookie. He recorded 40 tackles and two sacks, and was penciled in as a starter opposite Rashan Gary entering the draft.

Lawrence's arrival could cost him that spot. The good news is that he will still have a significant role, but there's a chance that turns into a rotational one.

Malik Hooker, Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Adding Caleb Downs gives Christian Parker a chess piece to move all around the field. The safety will be central to their defensive rebuild, but he's not the first safety Dallas added this offseason.

Before the draft, they signed Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency, completely revamping that position. That's good news for the Cowboys, who were awful in coverage last year, but terrible for Malik Hooker.

The veteran now finds himself on the chopping block due to the depth around him. Even if he does make the 53-man roster, his starting role is in jeopardy.

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With their final pick in this draft, the Cowboys added East Carolina wide receiver Anthony Smith. He might not be a household name, but Smith is a 6-foot-3 wideout with 4.4 speed. He broke out during the past two seasons with the Pirates and will have a shot at pushing Jonathan Mingo for a roster spot.

Mingo was added during the 2024 season as a deadline trade. He has just six receptions on 21 targets and had one catch this past season. He will be given a shot, but if Smith is anywhere close to Mingo, the edge will go to the rookie.

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