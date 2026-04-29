Dallas Cowboys Legend ‘Honored’ by Caleb Downs Comparisons

It’s natural for fans to compare new players to those they grew up watching, which is exactly what’s happening with 11th overall pick Caleb Downs. The Dallas Cowboys first pick in the 2026 NFL draft is the best safety from this class and is being compared favorably to one of the best the franchise has ever known, Darren Woodson.

A second-round pick in 1992, Woodson was present for all three Super Bowl wins in the 1990s. He finished his 12-year career with five Pro Bowl selections and was a three-time All-Pro.

What made Woodson truly stand out was his versatility. He could play either safety position incredibly well and was excellent in the slot. Downs enters the NFL with a similar skill set, which is why the dots between the two have been connected.

Woodson was recently asked about the player, and the comparisons. He said he doesn’t watch film the way he used to, but knows that Downs was a “phenomenal pick.” He also said it was an honor to be compared to the Ohio State product.

"I'm honored, man. Honestly, I really am," Woodson said on Cowboys StoryLine via Nick Eatman. "I'm honored by that because it shows the value that I brought to the team back in those days, and we won three Super Bowl championships."

Caleb Downs could be a ‘culture-changer’

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As good as Downs looks when playing the game, his true value goes far beyond his own position. Downs has been praised as a highly intelligent player who is an effective communicator.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker have preached the importance of communication on the field and Downs can serve as an extension of the coaching staff.

Woodson also touched on this, calling Downs a great leader when he was on the DLLS Podcast. He also said he’s going to be great for the culture.

“I think it is more for the mental state and the culture of this team, that is why I was excited,” Woodson said.

Prior to the draft, Dallas said they wanted players who could change the culture, and Downs fits the mold perfectly.

Could history repeat itself?

Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas in action against Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Cowboys nation would be thrilled to have another Darren Woodson in the secondary, especially if it leads to similar team success.

Woodson helped Dallas win a Super Bowl during his rookie season as they won three in his first four years in the NFL.

That would be a tough task for Downs, but if he can at least help them become contenders, that would be a huge step in the right direction.

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