Jason Witten played for 17 years in the NFL, 16 of which were with the Dallas Cowboys. During his impressive career, Witten made the Pro Bowl 11 times and was often considered one of the best tight ends in the game.

Witten was known for his performance as a pass catcher, hauling in 1,228 receptions for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns during his career. He did most of the damage with Dallas, and remains atop the franchise leaderboard with 1,215 receptions and 12,977 yards. He's second in career touchdown receptions in Cowboys' history with 72, just behind Dez Bryant who has 73.

While Witten was a good player during his collegiate days at Tennessee, no one could've predicted the long and successful career that he would have. If they had, there's no way he would have lasted until the 69th overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft, which is where Dallas was able to land him.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten runs for a first down against the Minnesota Vikings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the 2026 season approaching, NFL Draft On SI's Justin Mello decided to look back over the past 25 years and select the biggest steal from each class. In 2003, he selected Witten, saying he had a "Hall of Fame-worthy career."

"Jason Witten went from third-round tight end to 11-time Pro Bowler. It's a shame the Dallas Cowboys never managed to win a Super Bowl throughout his illustrious tenure. Witten registered 1,228 receptions for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns during his Hall of Fame-worthy career," Melo wrote.

Since ending hid playing days, Witten has turned to coaching. Witten won multiple titles with Liberty Christian School and recently took a position as the tight ends coach at Oklahoma.

Cowboys had some honorable mentions as well

Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray before the game against the St Louis Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jones takes a lot of heat, and most of it is deserved, but he's done a far better job in the NFL draft than he gets credit for. That's why in addition to Witten, the Cowboys had six players named as honorable mentions for the biggest draft steal over the past 25 years

That includes Nick Folk, a sixth-round pick in 2007 who has been a reliable kicker for 18 seasons. In 2011, they took DeMarco Murray out of Oklahoma, and he developed into a dominant running back who led the NFL in rushing in 2014.

DeMarcus Lawrence was an honorable mention as a second-round pick in 2014. More recent names included Trevon Diggs in 2020 and Jake Ferguson in 2022, although Dallas fans might not consider Diggs a steal anymore.

One Cowboys pick who was snubbed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's one honorable mention who could be considered a snub. Dak Prescott was a fourth-round pick in 2016, and Mello mentions him among the players who just miss out on being the biggest steel.

He goes with Derrick Henry instead, who has been a phenomenal running back for sure, even leading the NFL and rushing twice and leading the league in rushing touchdowns three times. Still, Henry was the 45th pick overall whereas Prescott was taken at No. 135 and has since established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. That position value alone should have been enough to give Prescott the nod.