During the Dallas Cowboys' coaching search ahead of the 2025 season, Jason Witten had his name floated around. There were rumors he would wind up with some position on the team, but there was no indication where he would fit in.

Eventually, Brian Schottenheimer got the head coaching position, and the Witten talk went away. He was still, however, seen as a future coach, with Jerry Jones saying he could be the next Dan Campbell. He already had some success at the high school level, winning two state titles as the head coach for Liberty Christian School.

Now, Witten will get his chance to prove he can succeed in the NCAA. On Thursday, it was announced that Witten was hired by the Oklahoma Sooners as their new tight ends coach.

Jason Witten was a true leader during Dallas Cowboys' tenure

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten spikes the ball while celebrating a first-quarter touchdown. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Witten had a long career in the NFL, often being praised as a leader and tone-setter for the Cowboys. He spent 15 years with the franchise before retiring in 2018 and spending a year on Monday Night Football. He then returned for the 2019 campaign, marking his 16th season with the Cowboys.

During that time, he was an iron man who missed just one game in his career. That was in his rookie season when he suffered a broken jaw. He famously played in games while injured, which included pushing through after suffering a lacerated spleen and broken ribs.

In all, he played in 255 games for Dallas with 1,215 receptions for 12,977 yards and 72 touchdowns. He holds the franchise record for receptions and receiving yards, and is second to Dez Bryant for touchdowns (73 for Bryant).

Following his time in Dallas, Witten played one final year in the NFL, joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He had just 13 receptions for 69 yards with two touchdowns that year before officially retiring for good.

