Dallas Cowboys Legend Lands Major Promotion With Oklahoma Football Team

Jason Witten will always be known as one of the toughest players in Dallas Cowboys history. During his 17 years in the league (16 with Dallas), Witten missed just one game due to injury.

Once his playing days ended, Witten continued to find success on the football field. He went on to become a multi-time state champion coach at Liberty Christian School. His work at the high school level led to an opportunity this year as Witten was hired to be the tight ends coach at Oklahoma.

Now, Witten is getting a chance to add to his resume after receiving a major promotion. Following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Witten was named the interim offensive coordinator and will be given a chance to show what he can do as a playcaller.

Witten finished his playing career with 1,228 receptions for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns. He was a traditional tight end who understood the importance of blocking inline while also being a security valve for his quarterback.

He was also seen as a vocal leader for the Cowboys, often praised by the coaching staff for holding teammates accountable.

Promotion for Jason Witten could lead to Cowboys reunion

Oklahoma tight ends coach Jason Witten, left, talks with coach Brent Venables during a Sooners football spring practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Cowboys were searching for their next head coach following the departure of Mike McCarthy. Jerry Jones cast a wide net, which included meeting with some unusual candidates. Among the names Jones met with was Witten.

Jones was adamant that Witten had the tools to be a head coach, saying he reminded him of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

"Yes. Without hesitation. Yes. He has something that you can't draw up. He reminds me a lot of our other tight end who is head coach up there in Detroit right now (Dan Campbell),” Jones said.

"Jason is very sophisticated when it comes to understanding football and all the nuances. But more important than anything, he really does understand the physical and the mentality of being physical and that part of it. Without a question, he could become (an NFL coach). He has extraordinary work ethic. ... He can be a top coach."

Perhaps Witten’s tenure as a playcaller will be exactly what Jones needs to see to make him an offer to join the Dallas staff. The question would be whether it’s to support current coach Brian Schottenheimer, or as a potential replacement.

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