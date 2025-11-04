Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones teases more Dallas Cowboys trades could be on the way

The Dallas Cowboys already made one trade on Tuesday, but they might not be done.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys already made one trade on deadline day.

But they might not be done yet.

On Tuesday morning, Dallas pulled the trigger on a deal, acquiring Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson in exchange for a seventh-round pick, immediately upgrading their linebacker group in the process.

However, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in an interview with Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan, they might not be done making moves ahead of the 3 pm deadline.

MORE: New Cowboys LB Logan Wilson's nickname is perfect for new home

“With a (3 p.m.) deadline, they’re in the works and (trade discussions) better be in the works or you’re going to miss this train,” Jones said

However, Jones didn't stop there.

Jerry Jones wants help for the Cowboys Now... and in the future

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After the embarassing loss to the Cardinals on Monday Night Football, Jones told the media a deal could be in the works.

And on Tuesday morning, Jones was clear that he wanted to improve his roster, both in the immediate and in the long term.

"I feel exactly the same way," Jones said. "There are some things, a thing, for instance, that we could do that would not only help today but help the future. Yes, there is. "

So why the sudden burst of eagerness from Jones after nine-straight games of disappointment?

MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL trade deadline tracker, latest news & rumors

According to Jones, his age and desire to win now is playing a major role.

"I have a natural urgency because of my age. My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me.”

But perhaps even more surprisingly, Jones believes he has is largely responsible for the current state of his team, and that has motivated him to try and make moves that will help pull them out of the fire, and get them back on track.

"I'm satisfied that I can make good decisions. I've made some bad decisions, obviously, being trite," Jones said. "I am supremely responsible for where we are right now. There is no question about that. I accept that. That doesn't deter me from wanting to get it done and get it done now this year."

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys' inexcusable Week 9 loss vs Cardinals

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing loss to Cardinals in Week 9

It's time to have a conversation about Brian Schottenheimer's job security

Cowboys’ defense gets ripped by Cardinals player with NSFW insult on national TV

Cowboys reportedly eyeing two-time Pro Bowler ahead of NFL trade deadline

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News