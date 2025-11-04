Jerry Jones teases more Dallas Cowboys trades could be on the way
The Dallas Cowboys already made one trade on deadline day.
But they might not be done yet.
On Tuesday morning, Dallas pulled the trigger on a deal, acquiring Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson in exchange for a seventh-round pick, immediately upgrading their linebacker group in the process.
However, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in an interview with Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan, they might not be done making moves ahead of the 3 pm deadline.
MORE: New Cowboys LB Logan Wilson's nickname is perfect for new home
“With a (3 p.m.) deadline, they’re in the works and (trade discussions) better be in the works or you’re going to miss this train,” Jones said
However, Jones didn't stop there.
Jerry Jones wants help for the Cowboys Now... and in the future
After the embarassing loss to the Cardinals on Monday Night Football, Jones told the media a deal could be in the works.
And on Tuesday morning, Jones was clear that he wanted to improve his roster, both in the immediate and in the long term.
"I feel exactly the same way," Jones said. "There are some things, a thing, for instance, that we could do that would not only help today but help the future. Yes, there is. "
So why the sudden burst of eagerness from Jones after nine-straight games of disappointment?
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL trade deadline tracker, latest news & rumors
According to Jones, his age and desire to win now is playing a major role.
"I have a natural urgency because of my age. My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me.”
But perhaps even more surprisingly, Jones believes he has is largely responsible for the current state of his team, and that has motivated him to try and make moves that will help pull them out of the fire, and get them back on track.
"I'm satisfied that I can make good decisions. I've made some bad decisions, obviously, being trite," Jones said. "I am supremely responsible for where we are right now. There is no question about that. I accept that. That doesn't deter me from wanting to get it done and get it done now this year."
