Cowboys Make Flurry of UFL Additions at End of Mandatory Minicamp

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys decided to cancel their final practice of mandatory minicamp. No reason was given, but teams have done this in the past and typically replaced the practice with some type of team event.

It's also worth noting that they will wrap up minicamp with no drama, thanks to the attendance of George Pickens. There were also no major injuries suffered by star players, although Dak Prescott did reportedly have some knee soreness.

Outside of the practice cancellation, the Cowboys also made some roster moves on Thursday. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys signed three players out of the UFL with wide receiver Denzel Mims, cornerback Ameer Speed, and offensive lineman Chris Glaser all signing contracts.

Speed spent time with the Houston Texans and New England Patriots and while his signing was announced on Wednesday, it became official on Thursday. To make room for him, the Cowboys released veteran corner Corey Ballentine.

Glaser helps replace injured reserve

Chicago Bears guard Chris Glaser after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

While there were no major injuries during camp, the Cowboys did lose backup center Matt Hennessy, who suffered a neck injury recently which required surgery. The Cowboys initially believed he could be back this year, but the injury proved to be significant enough that he was moved to the season-ending IR.

Dallas could be planning to use backup guard T.J. Bass as the reserve center behind Cooper Beebe, and as Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis wrote, Bass has been taking snaps at center during practices.

Glaser, an undrafted free agent in 2022 who initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, has played in eight games with one start in the NFL. This is actually his second stint in Dallas, with Glaser spending time on the practice squad in 2023. In the UFL, he played for the Columbus Aviators.

Denzel Mims returns home for another shot in the NFL

Baylor Bears wide receiver Denzel Mims catches a pass against the Kansas Jayhawks. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A second-round pick out of Baylor in 2020, Denzel Mims began his career with the New York Jets. The Texas native never lived up to his draft status, being traded to the Detroit Lions in 2023.

He also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, but has only appeared in the regular season for the Jets. In three years, he had 42 receptions for 676 yards and no touchdowns. Mims most recently played for the Dallas Renegades and gets another chance to make it in the NFL in his home state.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —