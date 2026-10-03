Dallas Cowboys Might Not See Micah Parsons in Week 6 vs. Packers After All

Before the season started, reports suggested that Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons could return from injury in Week 6.

That was not only significant because it gave the Packers a clear target for when they might get their start player back from his torn ACL, but it is also the week the Packers play the Dallas Cowboys, which would only add more juice to Parsons' return.

However, as it turns out, a showdown between Parsons and his former team at Lambeau may not happen after all.

According to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero, not only could Parsons not be ready to go by Week 6, he may not be ready to play until November.

"Packers star Micah Parsons hasn’t had any setbacks in his rehab," Pelissero reported. "But he’s not expected to practice next week, and it could be November before he’s ready for game action."

Bear in mind, Dallas and Green Bay's matchup falls on Oct. 18, so that's at least two weeks added to Parsons' timeline. If he doesn't play until November, that means Parsons will miss at least half the season depending on how late into November he gets back.

What Packers are saying about Parsons

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is shown before their game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just a few days ago, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team would be cautious with Parsons because of the big investement the team made in him, both with the trade and his monster contract extension.

Gutekunst indicated that, at the four-week mark, Parsons would be "pretty close" to returning.

"We have a pretty good idea, once we get out of that four-game window, that we’re going to be pretty close," Gutekunst said, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

"As you guys have heard me say, I’m going to be pretty cautious with that. We’ve got a big investment there. It’s really important to what we’re trying to do. To accomplish the goals we want to late in the year, he’s going to need to be at his best," he added.

While the Packers are wise to be cautious with Parsons, they are also in desperate need of the kind of jolt he can provide given the horrific start the team is off to.

Re-visiting Cowboys' return for Micah Parsons

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons hype up the crowd at Green Bay Packers Family Night on Aug. 7, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For their part, the Packers gave up two first-round picks and Kenny Clark for 14 games of Parsons thus far.

The Cowboys ultimately turned that trade into Clark, Quinnen Williams, who was acquired in part with one of Dallas' two first-rounders, and Malachi Lawrence, Devin Moore and LT Overton, with the three rookies being drafted with the picks acquired in Dallas' move back out of Green Bay's 2026 first-round pick.

Unfortunately for Dallas, none of those players have really panned out thus far. Clark hasn't done much, Williams has been mostly disappointing, and the three rookies have contributed little to nothing over three games.

Of course, it is still early in the season for all five of those players, but so far this trade isn't looking all that great for either team.

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