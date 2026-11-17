Brian Schottenheimer showed promise during his first season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Despite their 7-9-1 record, there was a strong belief that their explosive offense would be enough to carry them if they could simply build an average defense.

They attempted to do this as Jerry Jones traded for Rashan Gary and Dee Winters while signing Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, P.J. Locke, and Otito Ogbonnia in free agency. Jones also focused on defense in the 2026 NFL draft, taking Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the first round.

Jones also did something out of character, he allowed Schottenheimer to bring in a young defensive coordinator with no experience. This was a huge break from tradition, with the previous four defensive coordinators all having head coaching experience in the NFL.

This cycle, however, Schottenheimer focused on names such as Jim Leonhard, Daronte Jones, and Christian Parker. In the end, Parker was hired and given the keys to the defense. Now 10 games into the season, Parker has come under major fire.

The Cowboys' defense enters Week 11 ranked 30th in points surrendered and dead last in defensive yardage. They don't do anything particularly well and are the worst team in the NFL at stopping opposing teams on third down. Dallas tried to get Parker some help following their Week 5 loss, bringing in Mike Pettine as a senior assistant, but nothing has changed. Instead, Schottenheimer is looking at a 4-6 team that looks painfully similar to the one we saw in 2026.

Will Christian Parker keep his job with the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things have gotten so bad defensively, that Jones actually admitted discussions are ongoing about Parker's performance. Perhaps that's a sign that Dallas could pull the plug on Parker and hand the reins to Pettine, who has plenty of experience as a defensive coordinator.

Whether or not the Cowboys move on, it appears that Schottenheimer made a mistake in his hiring. This isn't to say he was wrong for wanting a young coach who was up to the challenge of taking on elite play-callers such as Kyle Shanahan, but he simply bet on the wrong coach and waited too long to bring in someone such as Pettine, who had the experience to help him along the way.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —