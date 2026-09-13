Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

The 2026-27 NFL regular season is underway, and the Dallas Cowboys will be kicking off their campaign in primetime on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is on the road in Week One, facing off against the division rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

History has been on the Cowboys' side in recent matchups against the divisional foe, with Dallas holding an 11-1 record over the Giants in their last 12 outings.

Of course, the Giants' lone win was the most recent meeting in Week 17, so the Cowboys will be coming into East Rutherford with revenge on their mind.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Sunday night's game, the Cowboys are slight three-point favorites on the road over the Giants, while the over/under is set for 48.5 total points. Let's hope that, as the sportsbooks suggest, the odds are in the Cowboys' favor.

Sunday night's game will be called by play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and analyst Cris Collinsworth, while Melissa Stark will serve as the sideline reporter. Carl Cheffers is leading the referees for the season opener.

How can you tune into Sunday night's action? All of the information you need to catch the primetime showdown in the NFC East can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect





Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026



Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET



Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey



Venue: MetLife Stadium



TV Info: NBC | Peacock



Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -162 | Giants +136

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Following Sunday night's game, the Cowboys will return home for their second straight NFC matchup in Week 2. The Cowboys will be welcoming the Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium, before jetting off to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for a Week 3 clash against the Baltimore Ravens at the iconic Maracanã Stadium.

It will mark the first time in NFL history that a game has been held in Rio de Janeiro, so let's hope that the Cowboys and the high-powered offense are ready to put on a show.

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