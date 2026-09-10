Dallas Cowboys' Quiet Offseason Has Everyone Buying in Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

After a disastrous 2025 season, which ended with the Dallas Cowboys missing out on the NFL playoffs, the team completed an overhaul of the roster and coaching staff, with the hope of returning to glory.

That has led to plenty of offseason hype for America's Team, which will kick off its 2026 campaign in primetime against the division rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Some have gone as far as to hype the Cowboys as a dark-horse Super Bowl contender, while others have had a more modest approach and simply labeled the Cowboys as contenders to win the NFC East crown.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the amount of hype has differed, one thing is clear: people are buying in on Dallas ahead of Year 2 under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Prior to the NFL season opener on Wednesday night, lead Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared his thoughts for the Cowboys' upcoming game against New York, and explained why he is among those who are bought in on Dallas this season.

Dallas Cowboys Have 'Real Chance' For Success in 2026

"Everybody is bought in on the Dallas Cowboys..



If their defense is good this team can be very good because their offense is terrific" ~ @miketirico #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/sRjcTqA8sA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 9, 2026

Tirico appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming Week 1 schedule, and took some credit for leading the charge on hyping up the Cowboys throughout the offseason.

"Look, I, I deserve some grief for this. I got asked by a writer, 'Who is a team under the radar that you've got your eye on this year?' And I said, 'The Cowboys,'" Tirico said on Wednesday night. "And I'm like, yeah right, the Cowboys are an under-the-radar team. They never are. Right. But have you heard peep one out of Dallas?

"Anybody's contract, any contract that's getting settled 30 minutes before kickoff of week one, anybody complaining about stuff. The Pickens thing could've been an issue. It's not. He's bought into this. The whole thing... And here, it's simple. If their defense is good, doesn't have to be great, if their defense is good, this team can be very good. 'Cause the offense was operating at a terrific level last year with Dak, the receivers, the run game, Javonte back there, all of that. They, they have a really good chance."

It is rare for the Cowboys to enter the season without a cloud of drama surrounding them, so it's easy to see where Tirico is coming from. And, hopefully, it will become a reality.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer watches quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas is hoping to return to the playoffs after missing the postseason for the past two years, and a focused roster is one way to make sure that happens. Of course, it all starts with getting the season off on the right foot, and we will find out if the Cowboys can do just that when they stop on the field in primetime.

The Cowboys, who are currently three-point favorites on the road, and the Giants will kick off on Sunday, September 13, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Get your popcorn ready.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —