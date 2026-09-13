3 best Dallas Cowboys Player Prop Bets For Week 1 vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are just hours away from kicking off the 2026-27 NFL season with a trip to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on the division rival New York Giants.

Dallas enters the game as a three-point favorite, but if you're looking for some additional excitement, there are some juicy player prop bets up for grabs.

From George Pickens finding the end zone to the passing yards total for quarterback Dak Prescott, there are a lot of options that can help add some excitement to Sunday night's primetime game.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. So what player prop bets should you be keeping an eye on leading up to kick off?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

George PIckens Anytime Touchdown +150 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens is looking to pick up right where he left off last season, after a career high in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns in 2025. Pickens earned his first Pro Bowl nod, and is now looking to prove that the season was no fluke.

With head coach Brian Schottenheimer saying that Pickens will be a bigger part of the offense this season, expect Dak Prescott to target him early and often, which should result in him finding the endzone.

Dak Prescott Under 260.5 Passing Yards -111 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott is widely regarded as one of the MVP candidates entering the 2026 season and he has been dominant against the Giants throughout his career, holding a 14-3 record entering Sunday night's game, but he has not always lit up the box score.

In each of his last five road games against the Giants, Prescott has averaged just 181.6 yards per game.

George Pickens Over 4.5 Receptions -153 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As previously stated, the Cowboys will be looking to get Pickens involved in the passing game early and often. Last season, Pickens averaged 5.4 receptions per game, and he's looking to build off of that momentum.

Last season, Pickens had over five receptions in 11 of 17 games. In his lone full game against the Giants in 2025, Pickens recorded five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

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