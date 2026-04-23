Cowboys NFL Draft Trade Rumors: What's Real, What's Smoke, What to Watch

The Dallas Cowboys are about to begin what could a be a frantic few days during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Less than a year after making the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys are finally in position to potentially use the first-round pick from that deal to select another franchise-altering defender.

However, there are multiple ways in which the Cowboys could make headlines during the draft, including packaging Green Bay's first-round pick with their own to make a jump up the board.

There are some major possibilities to keep eyes on but here are some of the notable headlines -- real or smoke -- heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

What's Real

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cowboys Not Set on Selecting 2 Defensive Players

Though fans may not want to hear it, the Cowboys could take a best-available approach at either one of their first-round picks, which possibly results in at least one offensive player instead of two new faces for the defense. The defensive issues are not doubt a priority but Dallas can't pass up on a talented offensive prospect in an attempt to fix a defense that Christian Parker could already have the answers for.

The Cowboys risk botching this draft by letting the defense's issue prevent them from making the best-value selection. Knowing this, it's a real expectation that Dallas could walk out of the first round with an offensive player, maybe even at a skill position.

If the board falls the right away, the Cowboys have been mentioned as a team to watch for Arizona State wide receiver Jordan Tyson. Some have speculated that this last-minute rumor is nothing more than smoke. Time will tell how things play out in that regard.

What's Smoke

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

A Cowboys George Pickens Trade

As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday, the Cowboys are far apart when it comes to contract extension talks with George Pickens. Considering that the team chose to place the franchise tag on him, this isn't too much of a surprise. Players can still be traded on the tag, meaning the Cowboys could use him as a strong trade piece and avoid the contract headache.

However, it feels like any noise of a potential mid-draft trade for Pickens is smoke, as the Cowboys have made it clear that the star wide receiver will be a part of the team next season. And with Stephen Jones revealing that no trade offers have been made for Pickens, it appears that other teams will let Dallas worry about his massive incoming contract next offseason.

What to Watch

What the Cowboys Do With 2 First-Round Picks in Potential Trade

Dallas has been frequently mentioned as a team to watch when it comes to a trade in the first round. It wouldn't be too much of a surprise if the Cowboys made some sort of deal, but how the team's two first-round picks are used in a potential deal is the biggest thing to keep eyes on.

The Cowboys have the ammo to go big if they want to. Packaging No. 12 and No. 20 to move up into the Top 5 could be a possibilty but trading away No. 20 and a later pick to move up only a few spots can't be ruled out either.

There are a number of different ways the Cowboys could shake things up in the first round, and seeing how they choose to utilize those two picks in a potential trade is one of the top story lines fans need to keep eyes on.

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