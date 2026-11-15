Cowboys Week 10 Inactives Deliver Great News for Secondary Against 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 10. Dallas is a major underdog in this one

While it feels like a loss on paper, the Cowboys can shock the world by pulling off a win. The good news for them is that they will enter this one relatively healthy, which is a major win.

Dallas went into Week 10 with wide receiver George Pickens and cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and DaRon Bland all dealing with injuries. It was announced ahead of the game, however, that all three players would be able to play against the 49ers.

The Cowboys had brought up Derion Kendrick from the practice squad as insurance for Bland and Porter, giving them some help in the secondary for this matchup. They will also have running back Israel Abanikanda, who is replacing an injured Tyler Goodson. For Kendrick, he wound up not being needed and was named among the Cowboys' list of inactive players in Week 10.

With all that said, let's see which players will join Kendrick and be left out of the action. Before diving into the inactive list, however, let's get a quick reminder of which players were on the injury report for each team entering the weekend.

Dallas Cowboys Week 10 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson goes up in front of Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum for a TD catch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB (Ankle)

Jake Ferguson, TE (Knee/Ankle)

Tyler Goodson, RB (Ankle/Knee)

P.J. Locke III, S (Concussion)

Jonathan Mingo, WR (Ankle/Foot)

DOUBTFUL:

Juanyeh Thomas, S (Hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE:

DaRon Bland, CB (Ankle)

Jonathan Bullard, DT (Calf)

Alijah Clark, S (Illness)

Devin Moore, CB (Hip)

Joey Porter Jr., CB (Ankle)

San Francisco 49ers Week 10 Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Mike Evans, WR (Achilles)

QUESTIONABLE:

Renardo Green, CB (Back)

Dre Greenlaw, LB (NIR-Rest)

Nate Hobbs, CB (Adductor)

Deommodore Lenoir, CB (Foot)

Upton Stout, CB (Shoulder/Neck)

C.J. West, DT (Knee)

Trent Williams, T (NIR-Rest)

Dallas Cowboys Week 10 Inactive Players

Dallas Cowboys OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku rushes the line during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Ajani Cornelius, OT

Jake Ferguson, TE

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE

Derion Kendrick, CB

Juanyeh Thomas, S

P.J. Locke, S

Cowboys inactives vs. 49ers



S P.J. Locke

OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku

WR Jonathan Mingo

S Juanyeh Thomas

OT Ajani Cornelius

TE Jake Ferguson

DB Derion Kendrick — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 15, 2026

The biggest loss here is easily Ezeiruaku, especially with Malachi Lawrence already out. Dallas could lean heavily on rookie Jaishawn Barham, who has been playing inside linebacker, as they look for help on the edge.

San Francisco 49ers Week 10 Inactive Players

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandin Cooks runs after making a catch as Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kurtis Rourke, QB (Emergency 3rd QB)

Mike Evans, WR

Brandin Cooks, WR

Enrique Cruz Jr., OL

Tatum Bethune, LB

In addition to Evans, former Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks was named among the inactive players for the 49ers, meaning he won't get a chance for a revenge game against Dallas this weekend.

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