Cowboys Week 10 Inactives Deliver Great News for Secondary Against 49ers
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The Dallas Cowboys will take on the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 10. Dallas is a major underdog in this one
While it feels like a loss on paper, the Cowboys can shock the world by pulling off a win. The good news for them is that they will enter this one relatively healthy, which is a major win.
Dallas went into Week 10 with wide receiver George Pickens and cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and DaRon Bland all dealing with injuries. It was announced ahead of the game, however, that all three players would be able to play against the 49ers.
The Cowboys had brought up Derion Kendrick from the practice squad as insurance for Bland and Porter, giving them some help in the secondary for this matchup. They will also have running back Israel Abanikanda, who is replacing an injured Tyler Goodson. For Kendrick, he wound up not being needed and was named among the Cowboys' list of inactive players in Week 10.
With all that said, let's see which players will join Kendrick and be left out of the action. Before diving into the inactive list, however, let's get a quick reminder of which players were on the injury report for each team entering the weekend.
Dallas Cowboys Week 10 Injury Report
OUT:
Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB (Ankle)
Jake Ferguson, TE (Knee/Ankle)
Tyler Goodson, RB (Ankle/Knee)
P.J. Locke III, S (Concussion)
Jonathan Mingo, WR (Ankle/Foot)
DOUBTFUL:
Juanyeh Thomas, S (Hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE:
DaRon Bland, CB (Ankle)
Jonathan Bullard, DT (Calf)
Alijah Clark, S (Illness)
Devin Moore, CB (Hip)
Joey Porter Jr., CB (Ankle)
San Francisco 49ers Week 10 Injury Report
OUT:
Mike Evans, WR (Achilles)
QUESTIONABLE:
Renardo Green, CB (Back)
Dre Greenlaw, LB (NIR-Rest)
Nate Hobbs, CB (Adductor)
Deommodore Lenoir, CB (Foot)
Upton Stout, CB (Shoulder/Neck)
C.J. West, DT (Knee)
Trent Williams, T (NIR-Rest)
Dallas Cowboys Week 10 Inactive Players
- Jonathan Mingo, WR
- Ajani Cornelius, OT
- Jake Ferguson, TE
- Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE
- Derion Kendrick, CB
- Juanyeh Thomas, S
- P.J. Locke, S
The biggest loss here is easily Ezeiruaku, especially with Malachi Lawrence already out. Dallas could lean heavily on rookie Jaishawn Barham, who has been playing inside linebacker, as they look for help on the edge.
San Francisco 49ers Week 10 Inactive Players
- Kurtis Rourke, QB (Emergency 3rd QB)
- Mike Evans, WR
- Brandin Cooks, WR
- Enrique Cruz Jr., OL
- Tatum Bethune, LB
In addition to Evans, former Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks was named among the inactive players for the 49ers, meaning he won't get a chance for a revenge game against Dallas this weekend.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.