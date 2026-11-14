Dallas Cowboys Add CB Help Amid Joey Porter Jr. Uncertainty For 49ers Game

In less than 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will be returning to the field at AT&T Stadium for a crucial clash with the NFC rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Dallas has an opportunity to continue closing in on the NFC East lead with an upset win.

The 49ers come into town as slight 3.5-point favorites on the road, but with how unpredictable Dallas has been all season, you can never count anything out.

Ahead of Sunday's game, the Cowboys made a flurry of roster moves, which included moving breakout star running back Tyler Goodson to injured reserve with an ACL and MCL sprain. To fill the void on the active roster left by Goodson heading to IR, the team officially elevated Israel Abanikanda to the game-day roster.

But Dallas wasn't done yet, because they added tight end and cornerback help, while activating another former start from IR/DTR. A full look at Saturday's roster moves can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys Add CB Reinforcements Amid Saturday Activity

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Derion Kendrick stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the status of star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. up in the air, the Cowboys elevated cornerback Derion Kendrick from the practice squad. Porter has been battling a nagging foot injury, which kept him sidelined in Week 9, but there is some hope he will be ready to go.

Now, the Cowboys have some extra depth.

In addition to the Kendrick move, the Cowboys activated defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard from Reserve/Injured-DFR, signed tight end James Mitchell to the active roster from the practice squad, and waived outside linebacker Tyus Wheat.

Whether any of the new additions are called upon on Sunday afternoon to play a significant role in the gameplan remains to be seen, but you can never have too much depth, especially against a team of the 49ers' caliber.

We will find out our answers to all of the questions when the Cowboys and 49ers kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, in America's Game of the Week. Kevin Burkhardt will be on play-by-play and Tom Brady will serve as analyst, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi provide updates from the sideline throughout the evening.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —