Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Ready To Prove 'Iron Sharpens Iron' In Training Camp

We are approximately 24 hours away from the Dallas Cowboys' first practice of training camp ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season, and the team will be hitting the field in Oxnard with a lot to prove.

The Cowboys have a revamped defensive roster, new faces on the coaching staff, and some key positional battles that will determine who will earn their spot on the 53-man roster for the upcoming campaign.

Everyone has something to prove when training camp rolls around, so the next 26 days in California will feature a lot of intensity and give everyone a taste of what the new and improved Cowboys roster brings to the table in 2026.

One battle that will set the tone for the Cowboys' season is not an individual one-on-one matchup, but a unit vs. unit showdown that will be crucial for both sides of the ball. With the offensive line entering training camp with some major questions and the defensive front littered with new faces, the camp battles will be key for making everyone better in the trenches.

Training Camp Will Prove 'Iron Sharpens Iron'

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest positional battles entering camp is at left tackle, where former first-round pick Tyler Guyton is hoping to hold off former seventh-round selection Nathan Thomas for the starting job.

Both men will be tested during camp, as they face off against all of the new faces on the defensive edge and second-year pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who has been named a potential breakout candidate.

When discussing all of the new faces, All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith shared his excitement about the new improved defensive front, and the battles that it will present during camp.

Cowboys OL Tyler Smith hinting at some fun play in the trenches being on the docket in Oxnard:



"The iron sharpening the iron in the trenches will be very prevalent this training camp.” — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 27, 2026

“I think we made a lot of acquisitions in the offseason, specifically on defense, that’s going to pay dividends,” Smith said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We got a lot of young guys going through OTAs that have a lot of juice. We made some great additions in terms of our EDGE group, in terms of our interior d-line, and a lot of other positions too. I think that’s going to show up.”

Several Cowboys offensive linemen were fine-tuning their skills leading up to training camp with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather and his OL Masterminds camp, and we'll get to see how that pays off as the group gets back together in Oxnard.

If their offseason work together translates to camp, it's a positive sign for how far the team can go this season. And, because "iron sharpens iron," it will help the revamped defensive front in the process.

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