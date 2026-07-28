Dallas Cowboys Veterans Excited For Defensive Revival Under Christian Parker

The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard on Monday evening as the team prepares to officially open training camp ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season.

When the team touched down in California, an eager group of reporters was waiting to see what was on everyone's mind. Naturally, the same narrative and conversation that has been dominating headlines throughout the offseason is again the main storyline entering training camp.

All eyes will be on new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and the team's revamped roster after fielding the worst pass defense in the league a season ago, and the No. 30-overall ranked unit.

If Dallas wants to have a bounce-back year in 2026 and return to the playoffs after missing out in each of the past two seasons, it's going to rely on the defense and how Parker can bring all of the new pieces together.

Luckily, veterans on the team have full confidence in Parker's ability, and are eager to get to work when they hit the field for the first practice on Wednesday, July 29.

Christian Parker Already Has Veterans Buying In

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran safety Malik Hooker is among those who are excited to get rolling in Parker's new scheme, making a point about the team's lack of discipline holding them back in the past. With the team in Oxnard for the next 26 days, we'll get an idea of how they will respond to Parker's leadership.

"We always had, on paper, a talented defense, but it's not just about being talented, it's about putting it all together and being disciplined with it," Hooker told the media upon arrival, per the team's official website. "Which we haven't been these past couple of years… We're looking forward to putting it all together."

"It's just like a breath of fresh air. Being able to connect with CP and the new defensive coaches and stuff like that, talking to them, smart, detail-oriented, and just look for us to come out and compete. I feel like with the details and the stuff we've put together throughout these OTAs, if we keep building on that, it's going to be a special year for us."

All signs are pointing toward a big improvement for Dallas in 2026, after finishing last season with a 7-9-1 record. They appear to be strong contenders for the NFC East crown, and some have gone as far to label the team as Super Bowl contenders, so let's hope we get to see some flashes of brilliance once the work in Oxnard officially gets underway.

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