Dallas Cowboys Offensive Skill Players Bonding Ahead Of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys will land in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp on Monday, July 27, but players are already taking some time to strengthen their bonds ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Dallas returns all 11 starters on offense this season, so there is already a strong bond, but the offensive skill players are making sure they are still on the same page.

Each year, the Cowboys hold an annual retreat, and this year's festivities are underway in Park City, Utah.

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson shared an initial clip of the gathering on social media.

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Retreat Underway

The #Cowboys annual offensive skill group retreat is underway. I’m sure we’ll see more clips soon.



(🎥: @jqfergy11 on IG) pic.twitter.com/JijQHOusf9 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) July 9, 2026

Among the players in Utah for this year's retreat are tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, running back Jaydon Blue, and wide receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling.

Others include another tight end, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and backup quarterback Joe Milton III.

Along with continuing to build team chemistry, the retreat could prove to be even more important for Milton, Schoonmaker, and Valdes-Scantling, because all three players will be fighting for their roster spots when training camp rolls around.

Let's hope that the extra prep before the season kicks off will have the offense clicking on all cylinders by the time the team takes the field for the season opener against the New York Giants on September 13.

A full look at the upcoming training camp schedule can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 Training Camp Schedule

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

July 27 : Team Charter arrives in Oxnard

: July 28 : Opening Press conference (11:00 a.m. PDT)

: July 29 : First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) July 30 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 1 : Opening Ceremony (11:15 a.m. PDT)

: August 3 : First padded practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: August 4 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 6 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 8 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 9 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 11 : Joint practice at LA Rams (TBD)

: August 13 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 15 : Dallas at Seattle (5:00 p.m. PDT)

: August 17 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 18 : Joint practice with New Orleans (2:00 p.m. PDT)

: Joint practice with New Orleans (2:00 p.m. PDT) August 22 : Dallas at Arizona (7:00 p.m. MST)

: August 22: Return to Dallas ( Saints 08/28 @ 7:00 p.m. CDT)

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