The Dallas Cowboys are looking to pull off an upset in Week 10 to pick up momentum ahead of a crucial stretch of the season, with a three-game home stand getting underway on Sunday evening when the team faces the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas enters Sunday's game trailing the New York Giants in the NFC East by just one game, so a win against the visiting 49ers would go a long way for the Cowboys.

On Friday night, there was some minor concern that kickoff, which is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, could be impacted by the unprecedented national ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was meeting with the media when he learned about the FAA ground stop, but noted it would only push back the 49ers' usual Saturday walkthrough. After the ground stop was lifted just a few hours later, it appears there were no travel issues for the 49ers, and the game will move forward as originally scheduled.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan celebrates with fans while leaving the field after beating the Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers will be rolling into Dallas with an impressive 7-2 record (2-1 away) on Sunday, while the Cowboys (4-5) are looking to get back to .500 on the season and earn only their second home win of the year.

We'll have to see if the Cowboys can come through and string together consecutive wins in order to get the three-game home stand off to a hot start.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday evening's action between the Cowboys and the visiting 49ers can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb carries the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 55.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +170 | 49ers -205

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst), and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —