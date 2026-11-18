On Thursday night, another week of NFL action kicks into full swing, but that's not the main headline. Most people are eagerly waiting for the midnight drop of Grand Theft Auto VI, which has been 13 years in the making.

Unfortunately for Cowboys Nation, that could spell doom.

The last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl, as we all know, came in 1996 in Super Bowl XXX over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has been on a highly-publicized Super Bowl drought since then. The following year, the first Grand Theft Auto title was released.

In the years a new GTA title gets released, the Cowboys have had some of their worst seasons of the past 30 years. There have been eight GTA titles and only one playoff appearance, so let's hope that the team can buck the trend this season, even though we know it won't be easy.

A look at the Cowboys' struggles in every year that a Grand Theft Auto title was released can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Record Year of Every 'GTA' Release

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grand Theft Auto : 1997 (Cowboys went 6-10, missed playoffs)

: 1997 (Cowboys went 6-10, missed playoffs) Grand Theft Auto 2 : 1999 (Cowboys went 8-8, lost in Wild Card)

: 1999 (Cowboys went 8-8, lost in Wild Card) Grand Theft Auto III : 2001 (Cowboys went 5-11, missed playoffs)

: 2001 (Cowboys went 5-11, missed playoffs) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City : 2002 (Cowboys went 5-11, missed playoffs)

: 2002 (Cowboys went 5-11, missed playoffs) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas : 2004 (Cowboys went 6-10, missed playoffs)

: 2004 (Cowboys went 6-10, missed playoffs) Grand Theft Auto IV : 2008 (Cowboys went 9-7, missed playoffs)

: 2008 (Cowboys went 9-7, missed playoffs) Grand Theft Auto V : 2013 (Cowboys went 8-8, missed playoffs)

: 2013 (Cowboys went 8-8, missed playoffs) Grand Theft Auto VI: 2026 (Cowboys currently 4-6)

As history shows, Grand Theft Auto releases have not been kind to the Cowboys. To be fair, the past 30 years haven't been, either. Dallas has made the playoffs only once since the initial Grand Theft Auto was released, with zero playoff wins.

Maybe we can blame the Grand Theft Auto franchise for the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought. Does anyone think Jerry Jones is secretly a fan and that's where all his attention has been when he's not focused on drilling more oil wells? These are the important questions that need to be asked.

GTA 6 will officially drop at midnight local time in your area (unless you live in Hawaii, then it drops at 7:00 p.m. HT, which is midnight ET, so you get to live in paradise and skip and the queue. Happy gaming, everyone.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —