Leading up to the 2026-27 NFL season, there were few players on the Dallas Cowboys roster who were as beloved as Shiyazh Pete. The undrafted free agent offensive lineman was not just a fan favorite in Dallas, but around the league.

Pete went viral for an epic post-game speech during the preseason, after his historic appearance.

Not only did Pete become the first member of the Navajo Nation to sign with an NFL team, but he also became the first Navajo player to take the field for a game when the Cowboys faced the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason.

After that game, he received a standing ovation from thousands of Navajo Nation fans in attendance.

this game, this star, this team will make us brothers 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/rEcvDTzSkd — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 23, 2026

The 6-foot-9 Pete was a roster casualty of the Cowboys before the final cuts ahead of the regular season, but now he is returning to Dallas to resume his pro football career.

This week, the 2027 NFL Draft was held, and Pete was selected by the Dallas Renegades in Round 8 (No. 59 overall).

Shiyazh Pete Gets Great Opportunity To Revive Career

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Shiyazh Pete after the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFL is a perfect opportunity for Pete to get another crack at a professional football career, with his rare combination of size and raw talent setting him up for success if he can continue to develop.

Potential was why he was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kentucky, so we'll see if the Renegades coaching staff can get the best out out of him. The Renegades are led by hed coach Kevin Sumlin.

Pete wasn't the only former Cowboy to get an opportunity in the UFL this season, with former sixth-round pick Eric Scott Jr. also joining the Dallas Renegades roster. The cornerback, who also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, was selected in Round 4 (No. 28 overall).

It will be exciting to see how Pete and Scott perform in the UFL, and it's great that they will be in Dallas so the Cowboys can keep an eye on their progress. Everyone knows Dallas loves to find talent in the spring leagues (Brandon Aubrey, KaVontae Turpin, James Houston), so who knows if a return to the Cowboys could be in the cards if the players put on a show during the 2027 UFL campaign.

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