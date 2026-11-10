Trades Dallas Cowboys Could Make Today & Chances Deals Happen

NFL trade deadline day is here and this will be the last chance the Dallas Cowboys have to make a deal to improve their roster for the second half of the season.

Jerry Jones has maintained over and over again that he is open to making another trade, even after the Joey Porter Jr. deal, but in recent days he has expressed pessimism about getting something done.

"If it's substantive for sure... you don't have any idea until you have the meeting of the minds and it's done. At this point I don't see it," Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Edge rusher remains the Cowboys' biggest need ahead of the trade deadline. With that in mind, here's a look at some possible targets for the Cowboys and the chances Dallas will acquire them.

Trade for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crosby recently reiterated that he wants to stay with the Raiders and reports suggest Las Vegas won't deal him.

However, we've already seen the Raiders trade him once for a big package, so we wouldn't rule it out from happening again if the Raiders get an offer they can't refuse.

The Cowboys will have to throw at least two first-round picks at the Raiders, which they have, and we could see Jerry doing it because adding an elite edge rusher is the only kind of move Dallas can make to even have a chance to save its defense.

That said, we find it hard to believe Crosby is going anywhere.

Trade chances: 5%

Trade for Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sweat is a more realistic option than Crosby given the state of things over there in Arizona, as the Cardinals are having a bad season and are in the midst of a rebuild. Sweat will also be far cheaper than Crosby, so that's another reason.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that the belief is Sweat is open to a trade, but it remains to be seen if Arizona actually wants to move him, Schultz added.

It sure would make sense for Arizona to move him because the team needs more draft capital for its rebuild and Sweat could decline before the Cardinals are good again.

The problem is the Cowboys might have to overpay in order to get him and we're not sure they're willing to do that given the team's dwindling stable of picks.

Trade chances: 40%

Trade for Will McDonald

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) celebrates after a sack as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McDonald has reportedly requested a trade, but rumors suggest the New York Jets aren't interested in trading him and head coach Aaron Glenn has also said that publicly.

If the Jets are willing to move McDonald, he's probably the most realistic option on this list because of cost. Because he's less proven than Sweat, McDonald should come cheaper, and potentially for a fourth-round pick.

We could see Jones having the stomach for this kind of trade more than overpaying for Sweat.

Trade chances: 50%

Trading away George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speculation has run rampant about a Pickens trade in recent weeks as the Cowboys have struggled mightily.

However, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Cowboys have no interest in trading Pickens.

"The fifth-year pass-catcher and second-year Cowboy is playing this season on the franchise tag after the team elected not to discuss a long-term contract with him in the offseason. Despite trade rhetoric around the time of that decision being announced, the Cowboys never engaged in trying to send him away. Seven months later, that strategy remains the same ahead of the deadline, according to multiple sources," Harris said.

That said, as we saw with the Chicago Bears' trade for Jeffery Simmons, just about anyone can be had if the offer is big enough. Knowing that, we wouldn't rule out a team throwing an offer at the Cowboys that they can't refuse.

Trade chances: 5%

What about cornerback, safety and linebacker?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys may look to add at cornerback, safety or linebacker, but needs at those spots aren't dire as long as Dallas' injured players can get back.

At cornerback, the Cowboys aren't benching DaRon Bland even though he's terrible, and they obviously have Joey Porter Jr. and Cobie Durant, so there's enough there, assuming Porter can get past his ankle injury.

When it comes to safety, the Cowboys just lost P.J. Locke to yet another concussion, so that's a concern, and Jalen Thompson remains on injured reserve and we don't know when he'll be back, although he is now eligible to return off IR.

At linebacker, DeMarvion Overshown is hurt again and clearly the Cowboys can't depend on him. Dallas has also apparently lost faith in Jaishawn Barham after he played just three snaps in Week 9.

All that said, we continue to believe if the Cowboys pull the trigger on any trade, it's going to be at edge rusher, although we wouldn't totally rule out an addition at these three spots.

Trade chances for Linebacker: 30%

Trade chances for safety: 30%

Trade chances for cornerback: 10%

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