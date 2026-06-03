Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers UDFA Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made another addition to their wide receivers room.

According to the league's transactions wire on Wednesday, the Cowboys signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaden Smith.

Just in case you were wondering, no, he is not the son of actor Will Smith. Same spelling, different person.

Smith was an undrafted free-agent signing of the Buccaneers in 2025 but landed on injured reserve in training camp and missed the entire season. Smith was on the team's offseason roster in April before he was cut loose.

This is the second wideout the Cowboys have signed since the retirement of Parris Campbell, with the other being former SMU wideout Romello Brinson.

Jaden Smith scouting report

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Jaden Smith. | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The biggest thing that stands out about the Nevada product is his massive frame at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds.

Smith played his final collegiate season at Nevada, where he led all pass-catchers in receptions (62), receiving yards (849) and touchdowns (seven).

"He's an elite red zone threat," Nevada head coach Jeff Choate said of Smith. "I don't know that I've ever been around a guy, and I've coached some places, that has anybody any better than Jaden Smith is in the red zone. What he's brought to this program in terms of maturity and leadership, watch him catch a touchdown pass. That's what I want our guys to look like when they catch a touchdown pass. Thank the man upstairs and hand the ball to the official. He just goes about his business and you know he's a class act."

Prior to his stint at Nevada, Smith played ball at Montana State from 2019-21, and then transferred to Tarleton State after that.

Chris Murray of Nevada Sportsnet echoes Choate, saying Smith is "an elite red zone target," but the wideout lacks top-end speed.

"His size and high-pointing ability could get him an NFL shot, and he gets high marks for character/intangibles," Murray added in his 2024 scouting report on Smith.

Jaden Smith's outlook with Cowboys

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Jaden Smith. | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

While the Cowboys certainly have some question marks at the wide receiver position this offseason thanks to their shaky depth options, Smith still faces an uphill climb to make the roster or practice squad.

Smith should be viewed as another body on the Cowboys' 90-man offseason roster and nothing more.

The Nevada product should be on the practice field when the Cowboys are back in action for their next session of OTAs on Thursday, which is expected to be open to the media.