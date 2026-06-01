Dallas Cowboys Sign Wide Receiver, Nephew of Chad Ochocinco

The Dallas Cowboys have a new wide receiver on their offseason roster.

According to Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com, the team is signing former SMU wide receiver Romello Brinson, who Dallas brought in for a workout on Monday.

The signing of Brinson comes just days after veteran wideout Parris Campbell decided to retire. It appears Brinson is taking Campbell's spot on the roster.

Chad Johnson's newphew

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Brinson has NFL ties, as former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is his uncle.

Johnson has since confirmed as much on X.

Yo @dak take care of my nephew ⭐️ https://t.co/cyCvg8xMle — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 1, 2026

Cowboys had pre-draft interest in Brinson

Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Romello Brinson. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Monday workout wasn't the first time the Cowboys showed interest in Brinson. Before the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cowboys took Brinson out to dinner after SMU's Pro Day.

Also included in that dinner was Brinson's teammate and fellow wide receiver Jordan Hudson, who is on Dallas' offseason roster.

What Cowboys are getting in Romello Brinson

SMU Mustangs wide receiver Romello Brinson. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Brinson is a deep threat with his vertical speed that can take the top off a defense. Brinson also flashes his explosiveness with his YAC ability.

Here's more information on Brinson, courtesy of Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, who had the SMU product pegged as a UDFA:

"Brinson is a field-stretcher, but the middle of his route tree is missing branches. He’s a long-strider with good acceleration to build speed and create opportunities for himself on vertical routes," Zierlein said. "His route-running is less effective on intermediate routes, where he’s slower in and out of breaks. Despite his catch radius and hand size, he wins fewer 50/50 balls than he should when coverage closes him down. Brinson has traits to work with but offers a more limited menu of services for teams."

Brinson's best collegiate season came in 2025, when he ripped off 638 yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions.

How Romello Brinson fits with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Even with the shaky situation the Cowboys have when it comes to depth at wide receiver, Brinson is still facing an uphill climb as an undrafted free agent.

That said, with lackluster competition for back-end spots on the Cowboys' wide receiver depth chart, Brinson has a better shot than most to pull off an upset and make the cut, or at the very least stick on the practice squad.

One thing that will hurt him is his lack of return experience, which would have given the rookie a bit more value and a better chance to stick in Dallas.

Brinson's quest to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster or practice squad will begin this week, when the team takes part in OTAs starting on Monday.