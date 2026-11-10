Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumor Tracker: 2026 Deadline News & Updates

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is just hours away, and now we will have to wait and see whether the Dallas Cowboys decide to make any moves. We have seen Stephen Jones indicate that a move is unlikely, while Jerry Jones has been teasing moves for several months.

Whether anything comes to fruition remains to be seen, but after a crucial win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, anything is possible.

If the Cowboys do decide to make a move, it is expected that the help would come on the defensive side of the ball. The team has had a wounded secondary throughout the season, while the lack of explosiveness on the edge has been a massive talking point since trading away Micah Parsons.

Let's take a look at some of the latest trade rumors and buzz linked to the Cowboys as we inch closer to the deadline in under two weeks. The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline is set for Tuesday, November 10, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Cowboys Rumors & Updates

A Dallas Cowboys helmet on the turf prior to a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, it appears that a trade is unlikely at the current moment, based on comments from Stephen Jones during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones said, “If you’re really getting close to something, especially something really major, it’s (usually) heating up (right now). It’s close to the deadline, it’s time.” He did not indicate the Cowboys were involved in any of those conversations.

Dallas Cowboys insider Nick Eatman also believes that the team will stay put with its current roster.

.@nickeatman on @1053SS, @rjchoppy and @BobbyBeltTX on what he believes the Cowboys do at the deadline:



"I think it’s a hold. I don’t know if it makes sense either way..." pic.twitter.com/FWXaLrn9Eh — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) November 9, 2026

This is a developing story. Any updates will be provided throughout the remainder of the day leading up to Tuesday afternoon's deadline.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —